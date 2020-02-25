[ruby-jubilee-quilt-present-taking-place-this-weekend]

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cotton Patch Quilter of Kern County will hold its Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show this weekend.

Far more than 250 quilts will be exhibited at the new venue Iron Lily, located at 424 24th St., on Friday from nine a.m. to five p.m. and Saturday from nine a.m. to 4 p.m. This is the major quilt present that has ever been held in Kern County, according to the team.

On show will be artwork quilts, regular styles, classic quilts, and a variety of quilted objects. There will be suppliers, a boutique with handmade goods for sale, a workshop, raffles and much more.

“It’s exciting to be celebrating our 40th 12 months as a quilt guild, and our Ruby Jubilee demonstrate is drawing talent from some of the greatest artists in California. Our judges will have a tough occupation deciding upon just a couple of,” mentioned Quilt Director Darla Hall.

The quilt exhibit will be the Iron Lily’s debut general public function, according to Operator Bryan Oberg.

Typical admission at the doorway is $10 for every person on each days. For a lot more facts, pay a visit to cpqg.org.