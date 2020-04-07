Ruby Princess and Artania ordered a cruise ship from Australia

Despite seeking to stay in Australian waters during the COVID-19 epidemic, the Commonwealth ordered 20 cruise ships to leave.

Australian Border Force general manager Michael Outram on Saturday spoke to 20 ships littering around the Australian island as he denied everything.

Thirty-three of the 20 cruisers are currently in or leaving the area, he said.

It is seen that the ship Artania arrives at the port of Fremantle in Fremantle (AAP)

On Tuesday four more vessels will depart for departure.

However, Ruby Princess has been awarded in New South Wales and Artania in Australia Australia to make large numbers of donations available to a large number of cancer patients who can afford health care assistance.

The two ships that were responsible for the COVID-19 crash in Australia.

Are you in the Ruby Princess or Artania? Email me@nine.com.au

Mr Outram said the decision to move the ships expected 13,000 troops to cross the Australian border.

“When people are confused they become an important part of the Australian health system,” he said.

Ruby Princess, carrying 1040 aboard 200 patients, will remain in Port Kembla, offshore NSW.

The vessel has been estimated at hundreds of COVID-19 and at least 14 deaths in Australia. There is an elderly man who lost control of the car on the Ruby Princess who died in Tasmania today.

However, WA Premier Mark McGowan has called on the cruise ship Artania to leave or not return.

Artania is investigating more than 50 cases and the death of a 69-year-old foreigner last week.

Mr Outram said at the time his office was working with officials to find the Artania and Ruby Princess company fit and proper.

MV Artania flags with “Thank You Fremantle” flags and Australian flags on the side of the ship standing at the Fremantle Passenger Terminal (Getty) flag shows how Ruby Princess is coping with COVID attacks -19 in Australia and New Zealand. (9News)

“Troops of the Artania and Ruby Princess have asked for help,” he said.

The ABF commander said he wanted to prove that the sea was safe, the ships were leaving.

DFAT and ABF are in talks with the maritime authorities to determine if possible flights.

“Whenever possible during the election we will keep it clear,” Mr Outram said.

Today, more than 9,000 planes have been reported planning to leave the US and 50 Canadian troops from the Ruby Princess and fly them home to the United States.

Do you know more? Are you in the Ruby Princess or Artania? Email me@nine.com.au