Ruby Rose Cried While Reading This “Batwoman” Scene | Batwoman, Ruby Rose

Ruby rose had a pretty emotional reaction to a scene in the last episode of Batwoman!

The 33-year-old actress plays the lead role and after mid-season, Batwoman turned out to be a lesbian to the audience.

showrunner Caroline Dries open to how Ruby reacted when she first read the script.

“She said she cried when she read it,” she told THR. “I know it meant a lot to her.”

Ruby even helped rewrite the script a bit to get the timing right.

“Interestingly, there was a sentence [in the script] where Parker said,” It’s not getting better “and Kate said,” You know, you’re right Parker, it’s not getting better. “” Carolina added. “Ruby wrote to me and said, “You know, a lot of people admire this character and watch this show and they don’t want to hear the main character say: you’re right, it doesn’t get better. , we found a way to change it, so it might be like, it’s still difficult there, but you’ll be better if you start to love yourself more and kiss each other. It was personal for both of us, so we wanted to make sure we got it right. “

