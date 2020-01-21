‘Ruck me’: Cheeky Pak’nSave ad crazed by an advertising watchdog

Retailer Pak’nSave landed in hot water with the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) due to the use of the phrase “ruck me” on an advertising poster.

Running during the Rugby World Cup around the corner in Auckland, the offending billboard posted a copy saying, “Ruck Me! These are low prices … Sideline Supporter Deals”.

In the case, the complainant expressed concern about the use of “crude innuendos in public advertising”.

The ASA found the use of the term “ruck me” to be offensive because it acted as an understatement for the word f ***, which ranks 13th on the Broadcasting Standards Authority’s list of offensive languages.

In related news, this billboard has also been the subject of controversy in Palmerston North, where a misplaced lamp post has confused what it actually said.

Pak’nSave defended the ad, saying it was neither offensive nor indecent and was simply a rugby reference used for humorous purposes.

The complaints committee disagreed, noting that while the word “ruck” is associated with the game of rugby, the term “ruck me” is not.

The jury further found that “most adolescents and adults” would understand the word “ruck” in this context would understand that the word was used in place of something more offensive.

The board also referred to a precedent, highlighting similar cases that appeared before the ASA.

In one case, a large outdoor poster for Remedy Kombucha showed a photo of a hand holding a bottle of drink, with text saying, “Tell the sugar to get fruct.”

In this case, the use of the word was also deemed offensive due to the use as a placeholder for a more offensive alternative.

An important consideration in all of these cases is their location in public spaces, which means they can be seen by anyone nearby, including children.

The Pak’nSave ad was only aired during the Rugby World Cup season and is no longer displayed.

In deciding to allow the complaints, the ASA also stated that the advertisement should not be reused.

