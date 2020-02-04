Ruckus Moon by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

Thoughts on a moon that cause a ruckus: the opposite of knowing what’s good for you is not knowing what’s wrong for you, it’s uncertainty. Wrongness is simple and clear. You just avoid it. But something that is a bit good in some places and a little wrong – that’s the kind of thing that needs to be sorted out and decided so that it doesn’t waste your time indefinitely.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). If you feel that the world is yours, then it is. The reason you don’t always feel that way is that you have a conscience that makes you miss out on the most important thing a person can do, namely grow.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Giving up a relationship just because it is problematic would be a missed opportunity. No connection is ideal. What makes a band great is that people are willing to find a way to make it work.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). The hardest people to read are those who offer you nothing to read. They don’t talk or emotion. They can be far away or not at all. This will not be a problem for you. You will find the way intuitively.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You are willing to do everything necessary to get the job done, but you are not willing to work without distinction. This is why it is essential to have a trusted and knowledgeable leader.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). There are few things in life that are more useful than a nice look. No one can always be fun, but having fun when it matters brings good luck. These days it is mainly about relaxing, staying playful and sticking to the moment.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You know how to take care of yourself, but you don’t always do it. Well, that will have to change. It’s not just about you, you know. Your loved ones are also better off if you work at the top of your game.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Honesty goes very well with charm. Without charm, the truth can be too painful to do something good. Also note that there are people who think they are honest, but instead they become eagerly stubborn.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Just because you have a certain age, race and socio-economic status does not mean that your attraction stops with the same demographic. Diversity is the magic of the human race; Never forget that.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Because you are genuinely interested in others, where they come from, their stories and what they know, you don’t have to worry much later about how it all applies to you. First you just listen.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Do you feel that there is a culture of caring building all around you? Yes, this comes from you, if you notice the needs and contributions of others and state what you see.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). In art – all art, including the art of relationships and the art of life – the choice of material matters is important, but not so much as the way you put everything together. It is the how not the what.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Some tasks only take a few seconds to complete, and yet they are still a burden when you focus on what is really important to you. Rough edges? That’s life. You can clean them up later.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 31). Your intuition is so strong and paranormal powers help you make something beautiful out of your time. Share your visions. Tell what will happen. Prophecies begin to fulfill themselves the moment the words leave your lips. Your work for the well-being of many will succeed. Capricorn and Sagittarius are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 49, 21, 29, 40 and 15.

WEEKEND LOVE PREDICTION: RAM: If you believe it, they will. Pump yourself up before you go outside. TAURUS: Tension is something beautiful; it makes the violin strings sing. GEMINI: Greatness is not something that some people are magically given and others not. Greatness is a practice. CANCER: Make a new list of goals, dreams and experiences that you would like to have. This act starts an adventure. LEO: You respect people who tell you the truth, they know you don’t want to hear it. VIRGO: You will be under pressure with mixed results – something to celebrate and something to work on. LIBRA: Give yourself the credit for everything you do well. SCORPIO: You understand your love life perfectly, but the vision of an outsider opens up new ways to think about it. SAGITTARIUS: The atmosphere is changing. Stay alert and you will avoid the pitfalls of unfamiliarity. STEENBOK: Your timing is important. Tell people about it so they can help you keep track of your schedule. AQUARIUS: You really pay attention and understand the deeper human motivation behind your actions and the actions of those around us. FISHING: Some things cannot be solved; they just have to be dropped off.

PAIR OF THE WEEKEND: Taurus and Aquarius need each other. The bull is the practical anchor that gives busy Aquarius a solid focal point, not to mention grounding, that is perhaps what Taurus is best at. Earthing is often overlooked, but no one can live a good life without being connected in this way to the things that make this life possible. These signs, flowing love towards each other, make all things possible.

