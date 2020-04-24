Rudy Giuliani calls for non-communicable diseases to be identified

Former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani appeared on Fox News’ Ingraham’s corner on Thursday night, and, along with his host, mocked the Governor of New York Andrew Cuomo’s ambitious plan to detect and isolate potential Covid-19 infections in an effort to slowly open up the state’s economy.

Talking to me Lora Ingram, Giuliani gave the governor a grade B above average for his leadership in response to the eruption of the corona. But then he violently rejected the plan announced by Cuomo in collaboration with the former mayor of New York. Michael Bloomberg, to hire 10,000 contact trackers to limit the coronavirus virus before any extensive restart of state-owned enterprises.

Last week, none other than Trump’s own infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fatsi, called for a significant increase in both test and contact detection capability, so that the nation’s economy can return to normal and also avoid a dangerous second wave in the outbreak.

Fauci’s proposal was not mentioned by Ingraham, however, when he said the New York plan, the tongue was firmly planted on the cheek. “Okay, Rudy,” he said. “Michael Bloomberg is going to handle the trail. “Detective Army” in New York we learned today. “

“That’s ridiculous,” Giuliani said.

“Detective army,” Ingraham repeated, laughing.

“Then we all need to diagnose cancer,” Giuliani said.

“Yes, an army of detectives,” Igram said for the third time, leading her mockery home.

It was then Giuliani’s turn to repeat himself, as he suggested mass detection of contacts on many other non-communicable health issues. “We need to identify a provider of cancer and heart disease and obesity and – I mean, a lot of things kill you more than Covid-19,” Giuliani said. “It simply came to our notice then. Because life is a certain degree of danger and we must be willing to live with it. “

“New York must return,” Ingraham said, taking a few words to the edgewise before Giuliani returned.

“Democrats, Laura. “What I’m accusing the Democrats of trying to do is try to keep us closed and not try to open up to us, to take some steps toward opening up businesses,” Giuliani said before removing the argument. “Try some experiments. Let’s get back to work because we’re ready to go back. We cannot protect ourselves forever from everything. “

“I can’t live in a bubble, it doesn’t work.” Ingraham agreed before the department was completed.

Watch the video above via Fox News.

Do you have any advice we need to know? [email protection]

.