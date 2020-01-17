Rudy Giuliani employee Lev Parnas: Trump is directly involved in the pressure on Ukraine

WASHINGTON – A close associate of President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, claims Trump was directly involved in efforts to pressurize Ukraine to investigate democratic rival Joe Biden.

Lev Parnas said that, at Giuliani’s behest, he issued an ultimatum to the future President of Ukraine in May that no senior US officials would attend his inauguration and that vital American security assistance would be withheld if an investigation into Biden was not announced.

He said Trump was aware of Giuliani’s investigation and the President was regularly informed.

If so, Parnas’ report undermines an important Republican defense of Trump during the impeachment investigation – withholding Trump’s vital military aid to Ukraine last summer was not in return for Biden’s investigation.

“President Trump knew exactly what was going on,” said Parnas, a Soviet-born Florida businessman who was faced with a number of charges related to campaign funding violations. “He was aware of my movements. Without the approval of Rudy Giuliani or the President, I would not do anything. “

In a television interview with Rachel Maddow from MSNBC, Parnas made several potentially explosive claims Wednesday night. The day after Parnas delivered his message, the State Department announced that Vice President Mike Pence would no longer attend the inauguration of Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskiy.

Parnas claimed that Trump had instructed Pence to stay away from Giuliani’s orders to make it clear to the future Ukrainian government that they should take seriously the call for an investigation into Biden, a Democratic presidential candidate who is seen as a potential threat to Trump’s 2020 re-election.

Parnas said that any communication he had with Zelenskiy’s team was on Giuliani’s instructions, whom he regularly phoned to report on Trump’s progress.

Giuliani called Parnas’ statements “sad”.

“I’m sorry,” Giuliani said in an SMS to an AP reporter on Wednesday. “I thought he was an honorable man. I was wrong.”

When asked directly whether Parnas was lying, Trump’s lawyer replied: “I don’t yet answer.”

Parnas said he had also heard Giuliani and Victoria Toensing, another Trump-compliant defense attorney, who telephoned Attorney General William Barr about her efforts to pressure the Ukrainian government to announce the investigation into the business of Biden and his son Hunter.

“Barr was basically on the team,” said Parnas.

The Justice Department said in September that Trump had not spoken to Barr about Ukraine’s investigation of Bidens and the Attorney General had not discussed Ukraine with Giuliani. Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec said Wednesday that Parna’s claims were “100 percent false.”

The new allegations came when the House Democrats released a plethora of documents, text messages, and photos from Parnas’ smartphones that appear to be verifying parts of his account.

The documents released shortly before the impeachment process began could increase pressure on the Senate as it debates whether to hear witnesses.

A federal judge ruled earlier this month that Parnas could make the material available to Congress through the impeachment process. Democrats voted in December to indict Trump for abuse of power and Congress disability.

A committee chairman of the House said his panel would investigate what he believed to be “deeply alarming” text messages among the newly released materials that raised questions about the possible surveillance of the former ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch, before the previous one Spring was overthrown by the Trump administration.

The news shows that Robert F. Hyde, a Republican congress candidate in Connecticut, degraded Yovanovitch in messages to Parnas and informed him of their location and cell phone use.

MP Eliot Engel, D-NY, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, said the embassies were “deeply alarming” and “suggest a possible risk to Yovanovitch’s security in Kiev” before being removed from her post.

“These threats occurred simultaneously when the two men discussed Rudy Giuliani’s efforts by President Trump to spoil the ambassador’s reputation,” said Engel.

He said the committee asked for assurance that reasonable steps had been taken to ensure the safety of Yovanovitch and the committee’s staff.

The text and telephone recordings show that Parnas communicated with Giuliani several times the day before Yovanovitch’s departure, as well as a handwritten note mentioning that the Ukrainian president was asked to investigate the “Biden case.”

Below the documents is a screenshot of a previously unpublished letter from Giuliani to Zelenskiy dated May 10, 2019, which was taken shortly after Zelenskiy was elected but before he took office. In the letter, Giuliani requests a meeting with Zelenskiy, “as a personal advisor to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent”.

The Associated Press reported in October that Zelenskiy had partnered with a small group of key advisors in Kiev three days earlier, on May 7, for advice on how to help Trump and Giuliani find a probe into the Bidens can. According to three people who are familiar with the details of the three-hour meeting, he expressed concern about the involvement in the American election. You spoke on condition of anonymity because of the diplomatic sensitivity of the matter, which has upset US-Ukrainian relations.

One of the documents issued by Democrats is a handwritten note from Parnas on the stationery of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Vienna, which says, “Bring Zalensky to advert that the Biden case will be investigated.”

Parnas told Maddow that he had made the notes while talking to Giuliani on the phone and that he had received precise instructions on what requirements Trump wanted to convey to Zelenskiy’s team.

Trump called Zelenskiy on July 25 to investigate the Bidens. Hunter Biden was a board member of a gas company based in Ukraine.

Parnas and his business partner Igor Fruman, both US citizens who emigrated from the former Soviet Union, were charged with conspiracy, misrepresentation and falsification of records last year. Prosecutors claim they made oversized donations to Republican purposes after receiving millions of dollars from Russia. The men did not plead guilty.

Parnas’s lawyer, Joseph Bondy, told the New York Times that his client was going to work with prosecutors in his case who were investigating Giuliani and his business in Ukraine.

“We want to help the government,” Bondy told The Times.

Parnas told the newspaper that although he did not speak directly to Trump about the efforts, he had met with the President several times and learned from Giuliani that Trump would be kept up to date.

In several documents, Parnas communicated with Giuliani about the removal of Yovanovitch. Trump’s overthrow of the ambassador was the focus of the Democrats’ indictment. Yovanovitch testified in the hearings on the house’s impeachment proceedings that she was the victim of a “smear campaign”.

Trump told Zelenskiy in July that Yovanovitch “was going through some things.” She had been removed from her diplomatic post about three months earlier.

On April 23, just before Yovanovitch was told to return to the United States, Giuliani wrote to Parnas: “He fired her again.” Parnas wrote back: “I pray I will call you my brother tomorrow.”

After texting the ambassador, Hyde gave Parnas detailed information that indicated that he was watching her. In a text, Hyde wrote, “She spoke to three people. Your phone is off. Your computer is off.” He said she was under strict security and “we have one person in the house. “

Hyde wrote to Parnas that “they are willing to help if we / you want a prize” and “I guess you can do anything with money in Ukraine … I was told.”

Lawrence Robbins, a lawyer at Yovanovitch, requested an investigation into the news.

In a Twitter post on Tuesday, Hyde Parnas called a “dweeb” and suggested the messages about the ambassador’s surveillance were a joke. He welcomed an investigation.

Parnas, on the other hand, said on Wednesday that Hyde’s lyrics should not be taken seriously.

The text messages show that Parnas consulted Giuliani in January 2019 after the U.S. refused a visa to former Ukrainian Attorney General Viktor Shokin. Giuliani replied: “I can revive it.”

The next day Giuliani said to Parnas: “It will work, I don’t have 1 in it.” Giuliani then predicted “he will get one” before giving Parnas the phone number for Jay Sekulow, the president’s personal legal team leader. Sekulow is expected to be part of Trump’s legal department during the impeachment process.

Trump has repeatedly denied knowing Parnas and Fruman, despite numerous photos taken by the men together. Among the materials released on Parnas’ cell phone this week were additional photos of him with Trump and the president’s son, Donald Trump Jr., first daughter, Ivanka Trump, and her husband, Jared Kushner.

When Maddow asked about Trump’s refusal to know him, Parnas said he had spoken to the president several times.

“He lied,” said Parnas about the president. “I mean, we’re not friends. Me and he didn’t watch football games, we didn’t eat hot dogs. But he knew exactly who we were, who I was.”

