Rudy Gobert gave Jazz journalists ‘low risk exposure’ to coronavirus when touching his microphones – News News

Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The NBA and Jazz in their statements did not identify Gobert as the player who tested positive, but did mention that a Utah player has the virus. The team’s statement says in part: “This morning, a Utah Jazz player tested negative for influenza, strep throat and an upper respiratory infection. However, the individual’s symptoms declined during the day, as a precaution and in consultation and collaboration with NBA medical personnel and Oklahoma health officials, the decision was made to evaluate COVID-19. A positive preliminary result came back shortly before the start of the Utah Jazz-Oklahoma City game. “

Gobert was listed as suspect with the illness in Wednesday’s game against the Thunder and was later listed as out.

M M MUCH: Why the NBA’s suspended season and what’s next?

A few days before proving positive about the disease, Gobert jokingly touched the journalists’ microphones before him during a pre-game interview session. Reporter Andy Larsen, who covers Jazz for the Salt Lake Tribune, said of the incident: “I actually took it as a backing measure of the media. They told us to stay 6 to 8 feet away from them assuming they could we thought it was Rudy moving his nose in the gap between us.

“It was definitely reckless, but heck, almost everyone I know has made a remote coronavirus joke somewhere this week.”

Rudy Gobert is in suspicion of an illness two days after making “a point to play every mic and tape recorder before him,”; pic.twitter.com/rqhMUc4ens

– Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) March 11, 2020

A video of Gobert playing the microphones appeared later Wednesday night.

There was a clear concern that if Gobert had been infected with a virus at the time, he could transfer it to reporters. Ben Anderson, who covers Jazz for KSL Sports, contacted the Utah Department of Health to determine if he and other reporters were in danger.

Through the Utah Department of Health:

“We have had many questions from media members about the risk of COVID-19 due to contact with Mr Rudy Gobert, and specifically, during the press conference on Monday, March 9, 2020. Close contact is defined as within 6 feet of a confirmed COVID-19 case, for minutes or more In this particular case, the public contact considers close contact as either an individual or a 1: 1 interview with Mr. Gobert or to shake hands with Mr. Gobert incident where Mr. Gobert briefly touched the microphones after Monday’s press conference to be a low risk exposure. “

If reporters did not have close contact with Gobert, as defined above, the Utah Department of Health added, “they do not need to stay home or be under active surveillance by public health.” But they suggest “limiting the spread of an illness, for example, staying home if they begin to feel any symptoms. However, if a journalist has close contact, he or she should be quarantined at home for the next 14 days.

M M MUCH: Follow the Coronavirus Cancellations in Sport

Jazz said the ailing player (Gobert) is “currently in the care of Oklahoma City health officials.” Jazz teammate Emmanuel Mudiay was also on the report of injury with illness, but no reports have shown that he also has coronavirus.

As a result of Gobert’s positive test, Utah’s game against Oklahoma City was postponed and suspended for the entire NBA season.