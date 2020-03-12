Rudy Gobert of the NBA apologizing for the Coronavirus Exposure, ‘I was Careless’

Breaking News

27-year-old Utah Jazz superstar Rudy Gobert claimed he was “embarrassed” for acting so badly about the coronavirus … and apologized “to people who may have been at my peril.”

The NBA center is at the center of a health crisis after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. Just days before his diagnosis, Gobert was clowning around the issue of reporters, and mockingly painted his hands across microphones and recorders.

Now, no laughs … especially with Gobert’s colleague, Donovan Mitchell, test also positive.

In fact, Jazz players were holding onto Gobert’s behavior on ESPN – he was reportedly being ignored.

Now, Gobert’s cutting is done quietly the positive test … and he clearly regrets the whole ordeal.

“The first and foremost thing I want is for the public to ask for the patience of the people I may be in danger of,” Gobert said.

“At the time, I didn’t know I was affected even though I had nothing to worry about. I had nothing to worry about. I hope my story serves as a warning and makes everyone serious.”

“I will do my best to support the use of my experience as a way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus.”

Gobert thanked everyone who came to him since the news broke … and confirmed that he would be okay.

“I’ve been experiencing a lot of emotions since knowing my diagnosis … mostly fear, anxiety, and shame.”

“I am well taken care of and fully recovered. Thanks again for all your support. I urge everyone to take all steps to stay safe and healthy. Love.”