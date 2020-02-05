Ruf Dug: eCZtasy – EP assessment

Ruf Dug

eCZtasy

Ruf Kutz

DL / 12 “

Released on February 14, 2020

Rhys Delany gets an early listen to the new project Ruf Dug (also known as Simon Hindle), which supplies a new floor filler with pure analog synthesis.

Manchester-based record producer, DJ, NTS Resident, record store owner, computer game freak and vinyl digger Ruf Dug, also known as Simon Hindle, is a man with many talents and he brings a new E.P. of floating synth and Balearic beats for use and abuse on dance floors around the world.

The E.P. titled eCZtasy is the chemically improved love affair between a man and his Casio synthesizer. Hindle says his discovery of the CZ-5000 came after hearing the Satoshi & Makoto album CZ-5000 Sounds & Sequences. The producer found one as quickly as he could and immediately intervened in the analogue competence of vintage synthesis. The E.P is a microcosm of magic created between man and machine.

Hindle released two E.Ps in 2019. The first is the dub-dance album The Committee, for the record label Rhythm Section. The second is Ruffy’s island for Futureboogie recording. The latter sounds much more in line with the Balearic tendencies of eCZtasy.

A wide range of styles has been introduced to the 4-track E.P. Build and build the glassy tones of the CZ-5000 to create euphoric highlights, and almost sounds like a lost song from Underworld’s Dubnobasswithmyheadman. Wet Play Banger is a slow threat from a tune that retains a minimal beat and sour bass lines. The song is inspired by the Wet Play evenings, which are regularly set up by Hindle and co.

The B-side of the album falls in chilled Balearic beats, with Shoppin sounding like an ibicenco classic on the beach with dusty doubles. The pure exotica of Frutiy Dance reflects the soft sound of Saâda Bonaire. If you are looking to dance, if you are looking to relax or are just looking for good music, check out eCZtasy.

Ruf Dug’s eCZtasy will be released on February 14 on the newly reinforced Ruf Kutz label. The E.P. is available both digitally and on vinyl and can be purchased here.

~

