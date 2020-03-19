Ruff UK’s RPR UK is suspending two seasons due to a coronavirus

Baga Chipz, Divina De Campo and The Vivienne during the final moments of Drag Race UK. (BBC)

Filming has been suspended for season two of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK due to a coronavirus.

Having already lost the pride, the barrier, the power and balance of the West End and Broadway, the coronavirus is coming to Drag Race.

Drag Competition UK the second time it encounters delays.

The BBC has confirmed that filming for RuPaul’s Drag Race UK second game, which was already underway, has been discontinued due to launch.

The Prophet concluded: “Comparing the prevalence of COVID-19, after careful consideration, the production on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK temporarily pauses the recording and supports it and is followed by the BBC.

“We will continue to monitor all available information from time to time and will follow up with the latest news from the Foreign Office, World Health Organization and Public Health England.”

RuPaul at the Drag Race UK judgment table

The second season of the show is expected to go by the end of the year, but it is unclear whether – or if – it will make it stand out.

As showtimes are often organized together and make competitors cut out, making the competition a big-second time is a big step away from its practices.

Hopefully soon, efforts to combat the coronavirus are underway…

Exhibits in the US are also questionable.

The 12th race of the US race at RuPaul’s Drag Race, which is on display, has finished drawing except for local time – which seems unlikely to be going forward as planned.

The fifth season of All Stars began filming, where the recorded appearance of the legendary Drag Race winner is unknown.

Many of those who were members of the show in the past are among those who lost their jobs because of ending the live show.

Fans on RuPaul’s Drag Race Reddit have begun their efforts to help economists who may be struggling.

The organizer said: “As Rona continues to expand worldwide, more and more gigs are closing down. This is a difficult time for everyone, especially prestigious girls who tend to pay the bills.

“So if you can, please consider the sale or offer through Venmo or Paypal and see what was made.

“This is a time when we need to support the artists to achieve this as a team.”