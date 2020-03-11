Rufus Sewell crawls on Agatha Christie’s Pale Horse

Photo: Ben Blackall (Mammoth Screen) TV Review All our TV reviews are in one place.

Because he never hesitated to collect mass bodies, Agatha Christie’s novels always had a certain sense of security. Of course, Dame Agatha is stabbed, shot, poisoned, and so on. When it came to being too liberal, he also worked in the pro-righteousness universe. At the end of most of the 66 mystery novels that Christie has written throughout her legendary career, you can be sure that the perpetrators will be caught, the dark secrets revealed, and the visibility of the guest visions – almost always in the hands of the Operator. , an impartial, perfect observer is a third party who was able to open things up just in time. Regardless of whether you are the exquisite Miss Marple of Jessica Fletcher or the wide range of disposable cracks, the neat Belgian Hercule Poirot is a part of Operation Christie’s spiritual world: anyone who is trying to see the truth emerges, no matter what. supported.

Agatha Christie’s Pale Horse

B

B

Agatha Christie’s Pale Horse

Basically

Agatha Christie’s Pale Horse

In the lead role

Rufus Sewell, Sheila Atim, Georgina Campbell, Bertie Carvel, Kathy Kiera Clarke, James Fleet, Henry Lloyd-Hughes, Claire Skinner, Rita Tushingham, Sean Pertwee, Kaya Scodelario

Premieres

Friday, March 13 at Amazon Prime

Format

Two-episode mystery miniseries; both episodes were watched for review

BBC Christie’s adaptations of Sarah Fhelps’ period series after working in the UK last year, including Agatha Christie’s The Pale Horse, are coming to Amazon Prime this week on Amazon Prime. bloody hammer on the basis of literary security. Unlike the 1961 source material, the adaptation of Fhelps presents the protagonist, Mark Easterbrook, who is not a secret of all mysterious deaths (Rufus Sewell, as always, seems to be a snake in a costly human costume). associated with a trio of possible witches working in a small town fortress shop, but rather like a man in his misfortune. The Easterbrook leap, before the police (represented by more than a foreign threat from the investigative body, under the supervision of Sean Pertwee’s graffiti investigator Lejeune) shows an unidentified stick to cover himself with dead women. in the shoes of a dead woman. Easterbrook has nothing to do with the hunt for truth; When he puts himself in an investigation, there is more of an outdoorsman on the hunt than anyone else trying to get out of something.

Everywhere he goes, without a trace of the visible corpses – and despite the point we have been looking at for crimes, it will be difficult for the audience to fully trust Mark Easterbrook. As tested by Sewell, the character is built from the moment we see him as a perfectly coffed, precise manicure, a human cavity that substitutes gentle tattoos for a soul. Despite being a sad widow who has been the target of at least one gang and possibly a murderous magical assassination, Sewell’s performance is appealing to the alpha male sangfroid. When confronted with unwanted questions (most notably his new wife Kaya Scodelario, giving her a stunning performance), the results usually lie in the casual confidence of a person less than an abstract concern; While one character portrays him as the “endless” person at the end of the series, Sewell points out the confusion that his face might have been otherwise.

Who is better than Fhelps to throw the secret of The Wicker Man? Threatening the plot’s big mess, Pale Horse shares his original novel: The question of whether all these deaths were the real magic or simply a cocktail of human desire and greed. In Christy Land, a truly supernatural result always seemed impossible – although at times it sounded paranormal, the author’s sense of fair play generally justified his plot in the real world. The sweaty approach, favored by Fhelps and director Leonora Lonsdale, opens the possibility of something truly striking, as it is loudly proclaiming that Easterbrook is not really a self-aware “smart person.” Sewell’s character as an operator remains something he wants; As a goat, it is perfect boundary.

Photo: Ben Blackall (Mammoth Screen)

Knowing where, when, and how difficult is the pale horse, pouring on the gas and driving the entire enterprise out of the abyss with honor. The series shares a lot of time and energy with the protagonist, leaving the bulk of the first part just a little too restrained to maintain the appearance of normalcy. Early signs of life – Scodelario, “What if Betty Draper really was in the knife?” He uses a striking eye, as if playing a hypothetical questioning character. And it seems that Bertie Carvel has walked the series from the most comprehensive sitcom imaginable and has lived on every scene and exaggerated, overkill. But when Sewell lets the mask start to slip, Pale Horse stops treading and gets a nasty, cruel fun.

The worst thing you can say about Christie’s adaptations of Fhelps is that it is actually only a mystery – something that Pale Horse is guilty of. (When Easterbrook fails to solve the “case”, the resolution almost acts as a reaction to the psychodrama we started.) But this, like anything else, is a reflection of the unreality of the form. In the real world and even in the sixties, shown here – the Operator is more than just a mythical figure, but a fact applied to the world to make the story feel neat. The Pale Horse is not a neat story and has no detectives. A man who has just been cruel to the deeper waters for him believes that the world is still not allowed to drown.

. (tagsSet) Pre-Weather