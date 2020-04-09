Rufus Wainwright announces new UK tour dates for “Unfollow The Rules”

Rufus Wainwright has announced new UK tour dates for October and November.

On July 10, the singer / songwriter will release his next solo album, Unfollow The Rules. The release was rejected from its originally scheduled date, April 24, as a result of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

At the end of this year, Wainwright will head to the UK in support of “Unfollow The Rules” for a tour during which he will play live with a brand new back-band.

LA musician Brian Greene (John Legends, Michael Bubble, Pomplamoose) will become music director and guitar, Rachel Ecrote on keyboard and backing vocals, Jacob Mann will play keyboard, piano and backing vocals, Kyle Crane – on drums, and Sam Wilkes will play bass and provide backing vocals.

“I’m excited to be touring the UK at the end of the fall with my new band, performing songs from my forthcoming album,” Wainwright said in a statement. “I consider ‘Follow the Rules’ as my first fully mature album; it’s like a bouquet before my career begins.

“For me, thinking about this tour is like the light at the end of this dark tunnel we are all in. It gives me hope and confidence that we will rise above this collectively. Although it may seem that we are not moving forward in this dark long tunnels, I know that we will come out again and be able to be together, listen and play music together.

“I can’t wait to be a part of this moment for my fans and share this live music with them.”

You can see the upcoming Weinwright UK dates below.

October

Tuesday 13 – Southampton, O2 Guildhall

Wednesday 14 – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

Friday, 16th – Oxford, New Oxford Theater

Saturday, 17th – Liverpool, Olympia

Sunday 18 – Cambridge, corn exchange

Tuesday 20 – South-by-Sea, Leas Cliffs Pavilion

Wednesday 21st – Birmingham Symphony Hall

Friday 23 – Sheffield, City Hall

Saturday 24 – Gateshead, Sage

Sunday 25 – Edinburgh, Asher Hall

Tuesday – York, Barbican

Wednesday 28 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

Friday 30 – Exeter, Great Hall

31st Saturday – Brighton, Brighton House

November

Monday 2 – London, London Palladium

3 Tuesday – London, London Palladium

Later tonight (April 9), Wainwright will be the first guest on Royal Albert Hall’s special “RAHome”. The series will feature artists who come out of their homes to “keep the spirit of the venue closed”.