“rugal”-introduces-rebel-jung-hye-in-and-villain-heiress-han-ji-wan

OCN’s new weekend thriller “Rugal” is amping up anticipation (and our lady-crush recreation) with stills of Jung Hye In and Han Ji Wan!

Primarily based on the webtoon of the exact name, “Rugal” facilities close to Kang Ki Bum (Choi Jin Hyuk), an elite detective who tries to carry down a nationwide prison group named Argos. He finishes up framed for murder as properly as getting rid of his relatives and both of those of his eyes. Immediately after joining the firm Rugal, which has collected a group of “human weapons,” Kang Ki Bum sets out on a quest to get revenge towards Argos.

Jung Hye In plays the purpose of Music Mi Na, a biologically augmented agent of Rugal. Of her character, Jung Hye In stated, “I’ve hardly ever had the chance to enjoy a character like this, in a drama like this. It is a challenge I’ve been facing from the audition to filming. Since I enjoy such a specific character in a fresh new variety of drama, I’m of the thoughts that I want to make it a diverse form of performance.”

She also mentioned that she is doing all of her own stunts. “I desired to right challenge myself with all of the action that Mi Na is capable of. From the acrobatics to the battle, I’m performing challenging so that I can portray the completeness of the action.”

Han Ji Wan performs Choi Ye Won, the heiress who stands to inheret the management postion of the terror business Argos. She reported, “I haven’t observed a drama like ‘Rugal’ in Korea ahead of, a person that, in spite of remaining quite a hefty and scary kind of style, however has a selection of intriguing factors to it.” On the topic of her character, Han Ji Wan claimed, “Choi Ye Won is a lot a lot more 3-dimensional than her character in the original webtoon. She’s somebody who seems weak and susceptible but has an insatiable ambition. From the following concern, I assume you’ll see that she’s a character who, nevertheless she has toughness, will struggle desperately to survive. I’m likely to do my ideal to exhibit individuals lonely and great sides of her.”

“Rugal” premieres on OCN on March 28 at 10: 50 p.m. KST.

