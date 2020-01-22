Rugby: Chris Rattue – All Blacks Have Always Lost Me Following Ian Foster’s Appointment As Head Coach

COMMENT:

No, I’m not going behind Ian Foster. The All Blacks can do with one less supporter for now.

Because yes, it still bothers me that Scott Robertson was overlooked for the All Black work.

Time does not heal this wound.

With the season about a week from kick-off, the reverse reaction takes place.

The more I think about the decision, the more I get angry at the arrogance and complacency involved.

New Zealand rugby does not come out so easily, not in my world.

What were they thinking about? How could they have been so wrong? Where was the desperation to change things?

No more raw fire that drove rugby, replaced by corporate means – designed to protect those at the top of course – who encouraged complacency to cover the game.

The rugby hierarchy uses the loyalty of the country’s All Blacks to escape incompetence. We get fucked.

The late coach Steve Hansen may have been correct in claiming that his successor Foster was not getting the respect he deserved. After all, Foster was part of a brilliant All Black configuration.

But on the other hand, Foster was not part of a brilliant All Black coach put in place at the end. He was not even one of them.

This horrible, ridiculous, pathetic performance in the World Cup semi-final against England had no idea, involved the most complete beating of an All Black team in a massive game.

England was superb, but an All Black team filled with world class players was rubbish.

If that doesn’t make you sack, then what the hell is he doing? If Hansen had offered to meet again after that, he should have picked up the shoe.

His time was up. His old great team had collapsed. However, his assistant obtains the highest position.

There was a strange arrogance involved in the appointment of Foster, as if to say that the All Blacks had a bad day rather than being maneuvered for the long haul.

The All Blacks – who do this New Zealand rugby – totally lost me on this one. It was time for a courageous revolution, not a questionable development.

Triple Crusaders champion Robertson was the breath of fresh air that rugby desperately needed at the top. He would have reinvigorated a game that is dying on its feet in this country.

Robertson has a smashing record, as a winner working with some of the best players in the world and promoting newcomers to the rugged power of Christchurch.

He was not the finished article as a test coach, but no one was at the start. Foster certainly isn’t, that’s for sure.

Robertson is a man who looks outside the square and still does, bringing another coach abroad – the previously unknown Mark Jones – to the Crusaders.

It was the antidote to a game that is becoming obsolete. Watch Super Rugby, which has had the softest launch since Simon Someone took over at the National Party.

You couldn’t make Robertson our national sport. He is different, he connects with people, he is still relatively young and has great success. I know people who are completely disinterested in rugby who know Razor and are intrigued by man.

NZR looked at a gift horse in the mouth and told him to go away … and do what exactly?

So he continues to win at the Crusaders, which proves what? How does that make him a better candidate for All Black training? And if he loses, his stocks decrease.

If he goes abroad, to try to prove everything they want him to prove, he can be lost forever by the All Blacks. Now may not be the right time.

If Foster does enough to survive in the long term, Robertson will be sidelined and unable to show what he could have gotten from New Zealand rugby.

I don’t want to put Foster on the shelf. This is not a failure, he clearly has his strengths, but he was not the man of the trade, not when Robertson was available.

And yes, it still pisses me off.

