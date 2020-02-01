Rugby: Crusaders begin defense of Super Rugby title with victory over Waratahs

Crusaders 43

Waratahs 25

Normal service resumed in the South, and those who thought losing veterans across the park would slow the Crusaders at the start of the new Super Rugby season quickly proved to be wrong.

The three-time defending champion easily defeated the Waratahs visiting Nelson tonight, fleeing with an impressive 43-25 victory.

“It was a good way to start the season with a win. The boys came in and the backs had a good try,” said crusader captain Scott Barrett.

“We wanted to start by setting the pace for this competition. We showed a lot of attack there but, as in the first game of the season, there were a lot of mistakes on both sides.”

The Waratahs saw their opportunities scattered throughout the game, but were only able to cross the line through a superb late second period from 19-year-old winger Mark Nawaqanitawase at the start. He pocketed his second a few moments later, walking away after recovering a pass from Whetukamokamo Douglas. His compatriot winger Alex Newsome added one to the final whistle, but by that time the Crusaders had locked the win.

Waratahs player Mark Nawaqanitawase defends the crusaders. Photo / Photosport

However, for most of the game, the Waratahs were unable to find the final piece when they threatened the Crusader line. The only other occasion they appeared to have done so, which saw Kurtley Beale’s rear end pointing down, was dismissed due to a forward pass.

At times, the Waratah caused their own problems with the test line in sight, as they were prone to make the wrong decision by marking the position.

The crusaders, on the other hand, looked dangerous from the opening whistle when winger Will Jordan almost produced a bit of magic with a chip and a chase on the sidelines.

Jordan and winger Leicester Fainga’anuku impressed All Blacks wing substitutes Sevu Reece and George Bridge in the starting camp, both scoring in the first half and threatening throughout the match. Jordan and center Braydon Ennor both crossed the band twice in the match, making the most of their opportunities in space.

With the season starting in the summer heat, teams were expected to seek to keep the ball in their hands and run. This turned out to be the case, the Crusaders carrying the ball over 650m in 129 races, while the Waratahs scored more than 430m in 107 races.

The hosts made the most of their time with the ball and proved difficult to drop, breaking the line 10 times and beating the defenders across the park, the Waratahs missing 33 tackles overnight.

Turnovers were a problem for the visitors – the Waratahs returned the ball over 22 times, giving possession to the Crusaders and often paying for it – foul captain Rob Simmons lamented after the game.

“We created a lot of things but we just couldn’t capitalize and they punished us on the turnover.”

With a victory in bonus points to start the season, the Crusaders will focus on a New Zealand derby in Hamilton against the Chiefs next weekend, while the Waratahs will return home to welcome the Blues.

Crusaders 43 (Will Jordan 2, Braydon Ennor 2, Leicester Fainga’anuku, Luke Romano tries; David Havili 5 against, pen)

Waratahs 25 (Mark Nawaqanitawase 2, Alex Newsome tries; Will Harrison 2 con, 2 pens)

HT: 24-6

