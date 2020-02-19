[rugby:-england’s-tuilagi-in-shape-for-eire-clash,-states-jones]



FILE Photograph: Rugby Union – 6 Nations Championship – England Coaching – Pennyhill Park Resort, Bagshot, Britain – February 19, 2020 England’s Manu Tuilagi throughout training Motion Visuals through Reuters/Matthew Childs

LONDON (Reuters) – England centre Manu Tuilagi is in good shape to deal with Eire in Sunday’s 6 Nations match immediately after he recovered from a groin damage sustained in the event opener, mentor Eddie Jones explained on Wednesday.

Tuilagi limped off early in England’s shock 24-17 decline to France in Paris because of to a low grade strain that also saved him out of the Calcutta Cup get above Scotland the subsequent 7 days.

England are fourth in the standings with 5 factors when Ireland are second with nine and Jones has retained 27 gamers ahead of the match at Twickenham.

“He’s fantastic,” Jones explained when requested about Tuilagi’s fitness. “(He) qualified thoroughly right now so he really should be in contention for selection. It’s good to have a quality player back again.”

England prop Mako Vunipola is not in the squad just after he traveled back to Tonga for household reasons but Jones claimed his team would cope.

“He’s a quality player but we’re blessed we’re blessed with two exceptional loosehead props in Joe Marler and Ellis Genge,” Jones added. “We can unquestionably address the loss of Mako but it is disappointing to reduce him.”

England squad

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks), Tom Dunn (Tub Rugby), Ben Earl (Saracens), Charlie Ewels (Tub Rugby), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers), Jamie George (Saracens), Maro Itoje (Saracens), George Kruis (Saracens), Joe Launchbury (Wasps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints), Joe Marler (Harlequins), Kyle Sinckler (Harlequins), Will Stuart (Tub Rugby), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby).

Backs: Elliot Daly (Saracens), Owen Farrell (Saracens), George Ford (Leicester Tigers), George Furbank (Northampton Saints), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby), Jonny Might (Leicester Tigers), Henry Slade (Exeter Chiefs), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers).

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)