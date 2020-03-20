The Rugby Soccer Union has cancelled the 2019/20 period for all domestic rugby in England – with the exception of the Premiership – owing to the coronavirus crisis.

English rugby’s governing human body remains in consistent dialogue with its best-flight about the future of the existing campaign, which has been suspended for 5 months.

The fate of the Premiership time is still underneath overview

A assertion go through: “The choice to ensure the conclusion of the time was taken to help with lengthy term preparing and deliver clarity to the activity at a time of ongoing adjust.

“The RFU continues to do the job on a vary of possibilities to assistance golf equipment at this challenging time and aims to define these in more element by mid-April.”

The decision affects all league, cup and county rugby in England but the most important ramifications will be felt in the Championship wherever runaway leaders Newcastle are targeting marketing to the top flight.

Saracens’ relegation from the Premiership as punishment for recurring income cap breeches has already been verified and the Falcons were being in pole place to choose their place.

Newcastle boast a 100% file from the 2019/20 campaign as they tried to bounce back again from very last season’s relegation.

There will also be substantial financial implications for each individual club beneath the Premiership – who will now skip out on gate receipts they were expecting for the remainder of the marketing campaign.