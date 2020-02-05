Rugby: Fox Sports ready to renounce broadcast agreement with Rugby Australia

Rugby Australia could find itself in unknown territory with Fox Sports ready to give up a 25-year broadcasting partnership.

The relationship has been in place since the game went professional and the last deal, signed in 2015 and ending at the end of that year, was worth NZ $ 297 million and gave Rugby Australia NZ $ 59 million.

However, the The telegraph of the day reports that discussions on extending the long-standing partnership between the two sides ended this week, putting additional pressure on the troubled code.

If Fox were indeed absent, Rugby Australia would likely seek to sign an agreement with Ten and Optus, who would show Super Rugby on subscription, the Telegraph reports.

Rugby Australia is expected to bring its package to the open market in a fortnight.

“Preparations for Rugby Australia for the next five-year rights period have led to a focus on creating an alignment between rugby competitions in Australia,” said a spokesperson.

“Our strategy is to provide an integrated set of rugby presentations to our fans and, above all, we are convinced that the market is really interested in this content.”

New Zealand and South Africa confirmed their respective broadcast partnerships until 2025 last year.

New Zealand rugby has again signed with Sky as part of an agreement that will see testing for All Blacks (excluding the World Cup), Super Rugby matches, the Miter10 Cup and others national television competitions on the platform. NZR became a five percent shareholder of the company under the agreement.

Australia did not do the same, the boss of Rugby Australia, Raelene Castle, rejected Fox’s original offer.

Fox said he would quit rugby, sacking well-respected commentator Nick McArdle and former Wallaby Drew Mitchell from their roster, as well as reducing their weekly rugby show.

the Telegraph reports that games in the first round averaged just 33,000 viewers last weekend, down 19% in the first round last year and, more worryingly, games with Australian teams fell 35%.

