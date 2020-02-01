Rugby: Gregor Paul – Ian Foster faces tough questions over All Black selection after opening of Super Rugby matches

COMMENT:

A weekend in Super Rugby and already a difficult question has arisen for the new All Blacks coach Ian Foster and his selection jury to answer.

It may be more philosophical than difficult, but Foster and his panel will still have to ask where they are on specialist versus generalist issues.

Do they want to form a team that plays a rugby style where it is imperative to have specialists in their position on the 15 jerseys? Or can they work with hybrid footballers, men who have such a range of skills and who are agile and mobile enough to be able to fly around the team as they see fit?

This question must occupy a fairly important place in Foster’s agenda for two reasons. The first is that it has become the dominant selection theme of 2019.

The All Blacks entered last year with a changed vision of the selection. They fixed the idea that they wanted to start with their best players on the park and that meant asking some to play in positions that weren’t necessarily deemed the best.

All black coaches Scott McLeod, John Plumtree, Ian Foster, Greg Feek and Grant Fox. Photo / Getty

We saw Ardie Savea injected into the team blindly, although he actually played more in opening and # 8. We saw Kieran Read, adjusting to fit Savea and playing more blinded.

Beauden Barrett moved to the back to make way for Richie Mo’unga and Anton Lienert-Brown bounced between second and fifth place according to the midfielder partner with whom he was paired.

There were times when the All Blacks found incredible fluidity of attack by having so much firepower on the ground and there were other times when their lack of cohesion and familiarity seemed to leave them confused.

Ardie Savea was injected blind during the Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The selection that called into question the specialist’s whole case against the generalist was that of Scott Barrett who started blindly in the World Cup semifinals.

The rationale was logical – to use a lock at # 6 to target what was a vulnerable English alignment given their lack of height. But the execution turned against them when the All Blacks could not find their alignment accuracy and were dominated at the breakdown where they missed the presence of Sam Cane.

It was a harsh reminder that it is dangerous to overlook the value of basic skills well done by players who have proven their ability to perform basic skills. Sometimes it is better to determine who is the best in a certain position and not who is the best all-round footballer.

Which brings us to the second reason that Foster will have to think about it again.

What is clear, even at this ridiculously early stage of the year, is that New Zealand has an incredible number of diverse athletes who can adapt, or almost, to several positions.

Take someone like Tom Robinson from the Blues. Last year, he caught the attention of the All Blacks for his blind abrasive work. Friday at Eden Park, he played at the lock and was part of a dominant Blues scrum and was always available to bring the ball back to the middle of the field.

He looked at the room and at 1.98 m he had the height to play the lock at the test level, but the All Blacks were looking for their specialized locks for around 120 kg, which Robinson was not.

It brings the confrontational approach that the All Blacks need. He can win a lineout, clean up rucks, and pass and catch near the ruck and in wider areas of the field, but it will be difficult for Foster and his panel to determine which jersey to stick.

The same goes for Rieko Ioane, whose leaner frame this year seems on the contrary to make him more powerful. His two tries against the Chiefs came from his strength rather than his speed and deepened his case to play in the center.

The selection board will consider where to best place Rieko Ioane on the field. Photo / Photosport

But the wing is where he plays for the Blues and the wing is where he acquired all his test experience and it is still the position where he seems best suited despite his desire to return to home. his schoolboy in the middle of the field.

Again, the selection board will need to be clear about how they want to use Ioane and not to twist about whether it is a wing or a center.

The list could go on and on. Cane played number 8 for the Chiefs and perhaps he is the right player to fill this role for the All Blacks rather than for Savea. Or maybe it isn’t, given the problems the All Blacks had when they didn’t have it in the # 7 jersey against England.

Jack Goodhue plays second for the Crusaders, but his distribution and awareness of how to exploit the space are such that the asset in the center, as tempting as it is to move him to 12 in the test arena , such a movement should perhaps be resisted.

The good news for Foster is that one week after the start of the competition and it is obvious that he has an abundance of riches to choose from.

The pressure is to work where to play them.

