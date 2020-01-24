“Rugby is under pressure”: New Zealand’s rugby plan for a game of the future

New Zealand rugby has announced a major overhaul to ensure the sustainability of the sport.

An NZR statement says they – along with the 26 provincial unions and five Super Rugby franchises – will look at how they deliver the sport and make sure it is sustainable.

NZR boss Mark Robinson said that while rugby has had a well-served structure for more than 125 years, the time has come to see how it can thrive as society changes.

“We are living in an unprecedented period of change as the world is now closer, our communities are larger and more connected in a modern and immediate way, and the new generations engage differently in activities centered on sport, entertainment and recreation, “said Robinson. “Now is the time to see if we can be better prepared for what the future holds.

“Rugby is under pressure in many parts of the game, participation, fan engagement, talent retention and increasingly difficult financial environments.

Outside and by the way. Children’s rugby at Blake Park. Tauranga Sport under 8 years old against Greerton Marist under 8 years old. Theo Pritchard with the ball. Photo / Andrew Warner.

“We have seen significant growth in rugby since professionalism in 1996, but not all areas of the game have thrived in this environment and there is an endless drive to increase revenue and manage the cost base of the game. Game.”

“This is an important opportunity to step back, examine the needs at all levels of rugby, from the community to the elite, and reflect on how we will ensure that the legacy of “This game will continue for a long time in the future. We want to make sure that rugby stays relevant and connected with fans and the community, while creating pathways and opportunities for emerging talent.”

Stewart Mitchell said: “The objective of the review is to assess whether current activities are relevant, meaningful and profitable, while also looking for opportunities that keep people involved in rugby, ensuring that our game is sustainable and make it part of the culture and identity dear to New Zealand. “

NZR has appointed a consulting partner to provide independence and expertise to support this process. All the first results and recommendations will be shared with the rugby community by the end of May.

.