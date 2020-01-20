The next Umaga is on the brink of international rugby.

Wasp playmaker Jacob Umaga, nephew of former All Blacks captain Tana and son of ex-Samoan ex-Mike, is one of eight hooded players on the regenerated Six Nations team of 34 men in England.

Umaga played for England under the ages of 18 and 20 but is still eligible for Samoa and New Zealand.

As a teenager, the 21-year-old spent eight months with the Auckland provincial team which won the Miter 10 Cup. After first breaking his arm during this period, he resumed his path to recovery. trains and identifies his stay in New Zealand as having a major influence on his development.

Umaga’s footwork, pace and ability to flatten the ball have since impressed the Wasps this season to the point that he has been selected ahead of Lima Sopoaga for the last four Premiership games.

Umaga has been selected as England’s third pick in fifth place, behind Captain Owen Farrell and George Ford, and is therefore unlikely to be in the first test campaign of 2020, unless injuries are sustained. occur.

Much of Umaga’s promotion comes at the expense of Harlequins playmaker Marcus Smith, the 20-year-old who previously played for England against the Barbarians.

After revealing his team, which excluded 10 players from last year’s World Cup team, Eddie Jones declared his ambition to make England the “best team the rugby world has ever seen” .

“It has the potential to be the best team in the world, that’s what we want to be. We decided to do it four years ago and we missed it in the World Cup final and we came second, which is disappointing. ” Said Jones.

“We also want to be the best team the rugby world has ever seen. We want to get high, see how we can expand and we have brought a number of young players to see how far this team can go. ” It’s still a young team and it’s fantastic about it. “

Henry Slade, Jack Nowell and Billy Vunipola, who broke his arm for the fourth time in two years during the Saracen Champions Cup victory over Racing 92 last weekend, are among the unavailable due to from an injury.

“It’s extremely disappointing for him, but these things are happening,” said Jones of Vunipola. “There was a big rugby league, Mal Meninga, who broke his arm four times in two years. After two years he then played six or seven years, won the grand final and won matches “Test for the Kangaroos. The tide will turn for Billy. At the moment, it’s difficult and he probably feels that the whole world is against him, but he will be fine.”

Leicester mainstay Dan Cole, who left the bench at the start of the World Cup final and was demolished by support from Tendai Springawoks Mtawarira, is the main omission.

The Northampton Saints of Chris Boyd have been rewarded for their form this season with subsequent orders for lock Alex Moon, center Fraser Dingwall and aft George Furbank. Another recruit is the swim propeller Will Stuart.

Hooker Tom Dunn, flanker Ben Earl and kite Ollie Thorley are other new additions, while Alex Mitchell of Northampton and Josh Hodge of Newcastle Falcons are in training.

Jones did his best to put on a brave face and get around the buckwheat salary scandal hovering over his team.

“It is not a concern for me. My concern is to choose the best players, then the best players entering and competing hard, playing with pride and passion for England. It is obviously disturbing for club competition, but I’m sure, like everything else, it will work out. “

With seven Saracen players included and all facing an uncertain future, the relegation saga engulfing European rugby could prove to be a major distraction for Jones to face through the Six Nations.

“My problem is to choose the team today, then to choose the 23 against France. When the appropriate time to make a selection that will eventually involve players from the Championship, we will make a decision on this.”

England have also confirmed that striker coach Steve Borthwick will change positions for the Six Nations and finish at the end of this season. Borthwick is expected to join the Leicester Tigers and will be replaced by Melbourne Storm assistant coach Jason Ryles, who will focus on ventilation.

Six Nations of England:

Forwards: Luke Cowan-Dickie (Exeter Chiefs, 21 caps), Tom Curry (Sale Sharks, 19 caps), Tom Dunn (Bath, uncapped), Ben Earl (Saracens, uncapped), Charlie Ewels (Bath Rugby, 12 caps) ), Ellis Genge (Leicester Tigers, 14 caps), Jamie George (Brash, 45 caps), Ted Hill (Worcester Warriors, 1 caps), Maro Itoje (Brash, 34 caps), George Kruis (Bracers, 41 caps), Joe Launchbury (Wasps, 62 caps), Courtney Lawes (Northampton Saints, 81 caps), Lewis Ludlam (Northampton Saints, 6 caps), Joe Marler (Harlequins, 68 caps), Alex Moon (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Kyle Sinckler ( Harlequins, 31 caps), Will Stuart (Bath Rugby, uncapped), Sam Underhill (Bath Rugby, 15 selections), Mako Vunipola (Saracens, 58 selections), Harry Williams (Exeter Chiefs, 18 selections)

Back: Elliot Daly (Buckwheat, 39 caps), Ollie Devoto (Exeter Chiefs, 1 caps), Fraser Dingwall (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Owen Farrell (Buckwheats, 79 caps), George Ford (Leicester Tigers, 65 caps), George Furbank (Northampton Saints, uncapped), Willi Heinz (Gloucester Rugby, 9 caps), Jonathan Joseph (Bath Rugby, 47 caps), Jonny May (Leicester Tigers, 52 caps), Ollie Thorley (Gloucester Rugby, caps), Manu Tuilagi (Leicester Tigers, 40 caps), Jacob Umaga (Wasps, uncapped), Anthony Watson (Bath Rugby, 42 caps), Ben Youngs (Leicester Tigers, 95 caps)

.