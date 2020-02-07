Rugby League: Former Newcastle Knights coach Nathan Brown joins Warriors for NRL 2020 season as assistant

Former Newcastle coach Nathan Brown has been hired by the Warriors as an assistant for the 2020 season, but the club has rejected suggestions that he would be fielded as a future head coach option, if things were not going well this year.

Brown, who left the company with the Knights in August of last year, was recruited as a technical advisor to the Mt Smart club in November.

He stumbled upon the Tasman for several extended stints in the preseason, working primarily with prostitutes and the spine, and that turned into Stephen Kearney’s assistant role for the season.

“He has been a very good contributor since joining the club,” said George.

“He added a lot of value not only to the playgroup, and especially to the spine and other parts of the ruck game, but he was very good with the coaching staff and the staff in general. “

READ MORE:

• Rugby League: New Zealand warriors ready to make a difficult decision between Kodi Nikorima and Chanel Harris-Tavita

• Rugby League: Warriors captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck reinvents himself before the 2020 NRL season

• Bulk purchase: the warriors go out to make a large pack

• Rugby league: Ben Murdoch-Masila expected to join the Warriors in the 2021 NRL season

“He has a lot of experience in various clubs and at different levels of success, so he was a great find, in terms of adding a new voice and a new frame of mind to the group. before, we agreed that he has a role to play here (for the season). “

Brown will be in Auckland for the captain’s race before each home game and will help with the preparations 48 hours before the match, and may also attend training sessions before the away games.

“Nathan is still working on the other commitments he has made,” said George. “There could be other opportunities to use it throughout the year.”

However, George laughed at suggestions that Brown, who played more than 250 games in the NRL and nearly 200 games in England, could become an alternative option if things turned south this year.

“He’s not there for that at all,” said George. “It never even crossed my mind.

It’s about involving good people in our club to get results for our fans. I would not even consider this step at all.

“I’m not even going there and to the credit of Nathan and Stephen, it never even occurred to us or even talked about. People will always perceive certain things, but it’s about finding the right ones people in the right roles to add value “to our club. “

George says that Brown’s participation came by chance.

Nathan Brown has been working with the club for some time. Photo / Photosport

“One day, I was thinking about what could make a difference,” said George. “And good people, new voices and new energy always seem to work well.”

George said Kearney and hiring manager Peter O’Sullivan both saw the benefits of the idea.

“It shows Stephen’s qualities,” said George. “This is the club first for Stephen, so he was all about what could improve the club and at no time did he feel threatened by Nathan’s potential arrival.

And the first thing Nathan wanted to do was talk to Stephen and make sure there was no embarrassment, and he was extremely supportive of Stephen. “

Kearney has already demonstrated his selfless features, best illustrated especially when he agreed that former head coach Andrew McFadden would stay at Mt Smart for two seasons.

As a player, Brown spent eight seasons with the Dragons, reaching three major finals, before retiring at 27 due to a neck injury.

He was head coach at St George Illawarra for six seasons, reaching the playoffs four times, including two preliminary finals, before being replaced by Wayne Bennett.

Brown then spent six seasons in England, highlighted by a Super League Grand victory with St Helens (2013).

He was then briefly a coaching consultant with the Melbourne Storm, before landing the knight position.

They took the wooden spoon in his first two seasons, while Brown trusted the young local players in what was considered a long-term project.

After a few big name recruits, Newcastle was among the top eight from mid-May to the end of July last year.

But things fell apart, with a streak of eight defeats in nine games, leading to Brown’s exit after round 23.

Kearney enters this season under pressure, after a bad 2019 campaign.

The Warriors started living in the middle of the year, but their dismal start (two wins in the first eight games) meant they were still under pressure, and they lined up flat by the end, with five losses in seven games.

New owner Mark Robinson told The Herald last October that he expected improvement.

“Next year must be his year,” said Robinson of Kearney. “If it is not, it is not and it is probably time to move on.

“Like everyone in a business, he is on notice. He must be in the top eight next year or we will have to sit down.”

While George was reluctant to set goals, he was confident in the success of a campaign.

“The results will take care of themselves if you get everything else,” said George. “And that’s what we aim to do.”

.