Rugby: Leon MacDonald’s big mistake – why David Havili would have been a better target than Beauden Barrett

What Leon MacDonald would not give David Havili.

It is clear that MacDonald and the Blues have the makings of a useful Super Rugby side. The tight five are more and more reliable, there is a work rhythm and aggressiveness among the loose attackers, and a certain individual talent in the back.

Blues coach Leon MacDonald has chosen to sign All Blacks star Beauden Barrett, although he has only been partially available this season. Photo / Photosport

There is however no obvious to us. No leadership, no one to appropriate the victory and the loss of a match.

The now injured Rieko Ioane can flex any muscle he likes, but his sphere of influence from the wing is zero.

What the Blues have been missing and doing for years is a playmaker. A man with vision and a wide range of skills. You can have all the great athletes you love, but there is no substitute for the ability to control a team and execute a game plan.

MacDonald is not fooled. He knows all about it. This is why he and the Blues sought to recruit Beauden Barrett from the Hurricanes.

But there is the catch. Signing an All Black elite seems like a good idea, it’s just that it doesn’t always work in practice.

Barrett is not on deck for 2020 until April. Not having deigned to participate in this year’s competition, he will at some point trigger a clause in his contract which will allow him to spend an entire season.

It’s good work if you can get it.

But that doesn’t help much MacDonald and, more broadly, highlights the value of what you could describe as the declining – and increasingly critical – intermediate level of New Zealand rugby talent.

Havili played the back and second five-eighth for the Crusaders in the first week and, on short notice, also assumed the functions of kick. This week against the Chiefs, with Richie Mo’unga needing a spell to recover from a few niggles, Havili will direct the crusader show from 10.

Utility of the Crusaders David Havili. Photo / Photosport

Is he the best player in New Zealand? Of course not, but few boast of Havili’s range of skills or leadership ability.

After captaining Tasman for a Miter 10 Cup title, he will now lead the Crusaders around the FMG stadium in Hamilton on Saturday evening. This could be successful, it would not be, but it does not diminish the value of Havili.

Or that of the Luke Romano reserve lock.

Our Super Rugby teams have become populated by children or All Blacks fleeing for a rainy day. There are now few valuable middlemen and although we will inevitably focus on the fact that the Crusaders are starless All Blacks like Kieran Read this year, there is an argument to be made that Matt Todd and Jordan Taufua are losses much more important.

The signing of Beauden Barrett should be a reason for celebration. Just like once upon a time, we all applauded Jamie Joseph when he recruited Tony Woodcock and Ma’a Nonu to the Highlanders or envied Todd Blackadder for having Richie McCaw and Daniel Carter at his disposal.

Only Blackadder never won a Crusader title, and Joseph only found success in Dunedin after the big name of the All Blacks left town.

In this era of weeks of rest and limited minutes for star players, guys who aren’t first-rate All Blacks – but who still have a degree of experience – are in gold.

Yes, we are only a match, but it is players like Havili, Romano, Will Jordan, Lachlan Boshier, Tony Lamborn, Aidan Ross and Oli Jager who really excelled. Super Rugby is close to the pinnacle for them and they are allowed to play weekly. What more could you ask for?

As far as Havili in particular is concerned, this ability to create play provides the Crusaders with an essential point of difference. Between him and Mo’unga, you have options that only the duo of chefs Aaron Cruden and Damian McKenzie can match.

The Blues, at least until Barrett appear, have no one in this role, nor the Hurricanes, while the Highlanders are a little curious, having pushed the emerging Josh Ioane to 12 and installed Mitch Hunt in the first five eighth .

It’s an arrangement that could go both ways, in part because neither Ioane nor Hunt is the finished article.

Havili is more seasoned, however, and the kind of guy who could influence the outcome of this year’s competition. He is part of a crusader team that still claims its stars, but if they continue and claim a fourth successive title, it will be because of men like him and Romano, Jordan, Michael Alaalatoa, Andrew Makalio, Mitchell Drummond , Quinten Strange, Billy Harmon, Mitchell Dunshea, Whetu Douglas, Tom Sanders and everything in between.

The stars may be at the center of every team poster, but it’s the David Havilis of this world that wins you competitions.

This story originally appeared on RugbyPass and has been republished with permission.