Rugby Players Association Warns of Massive Revolt of Players Against Seven Nations Plot

Damian Hopley warned the rugby leaders that they could face another backlash if they ignored the views of major global players in any plans to expand the Six Nations to include South Africa.

Hopley, managing director of the Rugby Players Association, which looks after the best players in England, believes that the failure of the World Rugby plan for a championship of the nations which was to start in 2022 should serve as a warning to those who bid to create a new championship in Europe. .

Irish captain Jonny Sexton, in his capacity as president of the International Rugby Players’ Council, conducted the choir of disapproval of major sport players for the Nations Championship last year and Hopley is confident that the united front has faced with this threat to the player. well-being would be triggered by any change in the Six Nations that would increase the demands of the participants.

A Seven Nations, a shoe horny in an already busy calendar in the northern hemisphere, would put extreme pressure on the players with an enlarged championship giving the teams in competition a week off.

If a team had their goodbye on the opening weekend of the games, they would face six consecutive test matches without interruption.

Hopley said: “If you look at the failure of the World Rugby’s attempt to launch the Nations Championship, which actually died when seven of the sport’s major captains came out and said it would not work for good- to be players.

“It sent a very clear message that we are all partners in this game and that everyone should have this importance when you talk about how the game works. Obviously, the voice of the players is most important because you want to ensure that you have a team to run there for matches.

“You expect there will be a lot of player consultation in the future, because you don’t want to go the same route, because it becomes doomed.

“When the Six Nations discussed switching to a six-week tournament schedule, there were concerns about the well-being of the players, and Scotland feared that they would not have the strength in depth to pass a team through the intensity of this kind of six-week window. “

The success of the campaign against the Nations Championship has shown the impact that a united approach of the best players could have, and with a seemingly constant search for administrators to invest in new TV offers, a number of new tournament scenarios would be under discussion.

“Opposition to the Nations Championship was a big step forward,” added Hopley.

“One thing that doesn’t happen enough around all of these ideas is consultation with the players, and we can improve.

“The 2019 Rugby World Cup was a huge success and the players have played a huge role in this, and following what happened at the Nations Championship, you expect players to be consulted and I am sure they will have strong opinions.

“The players are pretty much aligned with the tournament structure, player well-being and rest periods and trying to find a better formula.”

