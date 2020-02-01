Rugby: The story of Bryn Evans, the last of the All Blacks bolters

All Blacks lock on the winemaker is not a common theme but, then, Bryn Evans’ rugby odyssey was never predictable. He could, in fact, be one of the last bolters par excellence to adorn the black jersey.

No one saw the call from Evans’ All Blacks coming. No less the man himself.

Before the phone call from All Blacks manager Darren Shand, who woke him from a sleep on the couch, Evans left the Hurricanes bench.

“It was definitely out of the left field,” recalls Evans as he was perched on a park bench in Manchester with his sleeping daughter, Bowie. “I would take this call any day of the week.”

Then Evans knew he was preparing to play a test match against France.

Evans has always held promise as a reliable and sturdy lock. But when it comes to All Black bolters, it should rank near the top.

On the road to Super Rugby, he progressed in the first XV of Napier Boys coached by Joe Schmidt alongside Zac Guildford, Colin Bourke, Callum Bruce and Glen Horton.

“He was developing fairly advanced whiteboard plans,” says Evans of Schmidt.

“Once the boys understood this, it was a lot of fun.”

A provincial jog with Hawke’s Bay magpies followed. A good memory is the 8-6 victory over the side of star-charged Wellington, who ultimately lost the final to Auckland.

This 2007 Napier game is remarkable not only for the upheaval, but the 10-week suspension accessory for the Magpies Clint Newland fell for its coup de grace on All Black rower Neemia Tialata.

“After that he went to the Highlanders and I don’t think he ever bought a beer. We were just Hawke’s Bay country boys and we managed to get one. It’s a game which I still remember. “

Evans made his Super Rugby debut on the Ellis Park bench in 2008, but only played three games with the Blues that season. He did not know that his passage to the Hurricanes the following year would inspire his rapid accession to the All Blacks.

Caught behind the start of Hurricane locks Jason Eaton and Jeremy Thrush, both of whom continued to play rugby, Evans just snacked.

“I had only started a few games for the Hurricanes and I was used to a bench role this season. I was just trying to focus on making an impact when I got there and not doing too much mistakes. “

Winning the selection for the All Blacks juniors and their Pacific Nations Cup tour was quite notable, but when injuries hit test locks in place Anthony Boric and Ali Williams, Evans was directly on the plane in Auckland and soon to be seated opposite Graham Henry.

In the age of social media speculation, larger All Blacks teams and apprentice gamers, the era of comparable selection bolters is now largely a hobby phenomenon.

“It was a little surreal but I was buzzing the whole time I was in this environment.”

Bryn Evans during an All Blacks training session in 2009. Photo / Photosport

Immediately named to the bench – behind the starting bolts Brad Thorn and Isaac Ross – for the first test of 2009 in the All Blacks experimental team led by Mils Muliaina against France in Dunedin, Evans had mixed emotions after the shock defeat 27 -22.

“You never want to lose, especially playing for the All Blacks, but the experience was something else. Everyone says that when you put on this black jersey, it’s that different feeling and I agree 100% with that.”

“I did the haka, then I sat down and looked at the crowded grandstands. When I got there, it was all a little fuzzy – I was running around trying to access each ruck and do whatever you could.”

First test All blacks receive a second jersey in addition to the one they play, and many recruits choose to give their first strip to family members. Evans had a more hairy approach.

“You are in the locker room and someone comes to pat you on the shoulder and it is Sébastien Chabal who requests your jersey. I was wondering what I had done in the game to get him to come after me. To exchange jerseys with someone like that is something special. I will remember it forever. “

The following week in Wellington, Evans played his second and what would be final, test off the bench as the All Blacks took revenge for their 14-10 victory. This jersey is now hanging from his Havelock North club alongside local All Blacks compatriots Danny Lee and Hika Elliot.

“I was fortunate to win two caps, but there were only two caps in the scheme of things. I wish I had played more but then I was forced to go out with a back injury for six months, which blocked that, and then the competition to get into the All Blacks is so fierce all the time that if you take the time, you’ll have a hard time coming back into this mix.

“It is mentioned from time to time, but you are certainly far from New Zealand here. It is certainly not forgotten – I will never forget it.”

Seven years after his test debut, Evans proudly watched Gareth, Hawke’s Bay, the Hurricanes lose ahead and the youngest of three brothers, followed in his footsteps leaving the bench in the All Blacks’ 69-31 victory over Japan in Tokyo.

Gareth Evans of Hurricanes. Photo / Photosport

“The difference between me and him is that I was a definitive bolter, so it wasn’t really on my radar, but it was something he wanted for years and he worked hard. tough wounds and long spells. I couldn’t be happier to see him put on this jersey and run well. “

Now 35, the eldest Evans enjoyed a career that led him to London Irish, Biarritz, where he returned to marry, and the Sale Sharks.

During his nine years in English rugby, Evans regularly contributed to the World Cup winner Will Greenwood’s center of England nominating him to his Premiership team of the decade – ahead of local stars Maro Itoje and Courtney Lawes.

Explaining his selection, Greenwood noted, “I just never saw Evans play a bad game.”

Evans says, “Someone said it was a bit like an old man’s XV but I’ll take it.”

In all likelihood, this will be his fifth and last season with Sale.

“You never say never but especially with this little one, it becomes a little more difficult to get out of bed in the morning and leave.”

The next step? Become a winemaker, of course.

Evans’ family bought the Red Barrel vineyard and are in the process of changing their name, with their average brother Rhys to oversee production.

Like many Evans professional athletes struggling with post-rugby plans but recently completed wine courses in Manchester, the future now has a rosy appeal.

“Instead of having a trainer who will tell me what to do, it will be my younger brother who will tell me where to sweep and start from scratch.

“I look forward to it once I finally decide to hang up these boots.

“I don’t mind a drink every now and then – it makes everything easier. Now I have the chance to do something with the family, it’s exciting.”

The three-layer winter swap for New Zealand’s east coast is the next chapter in a journey that few have predicted.

“It will be nice to come back to this Bay sun and put my jandals back on.”

.