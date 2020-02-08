Rugby World Cup 2021: Gregor Paul – World Rugby and the embarrassing truth about women’s football

COMMENT:

It was easy to get carried away by the energy of all this and to be convinced at Eden Park at the beginning of this week that the 2021 World Cup is going to be a resounding success.

The fact that a media event was created to recognize that it took 18 months before the women’s tournament kicked off was in itself a defining moment.

Not so long ago, the best major women’s rugby event could have been a symbolic promotion a few days before kick-off, where the local reporter with the least to do on that day was likely to be the only participant. And not by choice.

READ MORE:

• Gregor Paul: Non-muscular brain required in the Blues management group

• Gregor Paul: the latest blunder in New Zealand rugby looking for ways to relaunch the game

• Gregor Paul: We are dangerously close to the collapse of Super Rugby

• Gregor Paul: the day the All Blacks ceased to be “the popular team”

There was nothing symbolic about the Eden Park event. It was a real deal, a strong investment promotion, signaled by the presence of an impressive selection of dignitaries led by the president of World Rugby, Bill Beaumont, and the mayor of Auckland, Phil Goff.

The most reassuring evidence that a lot of money had been spent was the excessive number of people with clipboards rushing to be terribly important.

Everyone said all the right things. The appetite for the tournament was unquestionably genuine and the commitment of World Rugby and New Zealand Rugby to provide something convincing could not be doubted.

The less cynical ended up spontaneously applauding after seeing a free video explaining the story behind the logo and branding of the tournament, while the halfback of the Black Ferns Kendra Cocksedge was pretty much in tears after reading d ‘another clip that captured the intensity and passion of past tournaments.

But, unfortunately, when it comes to women’s rugby, a healthy dose of cynicism is vital. Women’s play, more than ever, needs Jack Nicholson to figure Few good men , on this wall, rifle loaded and engaged.

No expense has been spared in announcing the 18-month countdown to the 2021 Rugby World Cup. Photo / Photosport

And that’s because women’s football is often the victim of false advertising. What executives say they sell is not always what the buyer finds when they introduce themselves.

The detail, as elite players around the world can attest, often doesn’t match the vision that was set when the cameras were on and the world was looking.

The big promises were not always kept and, generally, the same people who were happy to be congratulated and to take the congratulations before the event, are nowhere in sight if things did not go as they should were supposed to.

In 2018, Rugby Australia was quick to claim a world attendance record for a women’s test. The Wallaroos had played the Black Ferns at ANZ stadium before the Wallabies played the All Blacks in the first Bledisloe Cup game of the year.

At the end of the first test, ticket scans showed that there were nearly 29,000 people in the stadium and a press release triumphantly celebrated this fact about five seconds after the final whistle.

But what Rugby Australia was not so keen to make public was that the Black Ferns and the Wallaroos had been prevented from warming up on the main field.

The Black Ferns celebrate their victory over Australia in front of a record 29,000 fans at the ANZ stadium in 2018. Photo / Photosport

The ground team decided that the field would not face consecutive tests and therefore the women were sent back to a netball field behind the stadium.

The All Blacks and the Wallabies were of course able to warm up on the main court.

Discrimination, however small, is always discrimination, and the fact that none of the players missed out is that their male counterparts would never have been asked to do the same.

Last year, the Black Ferns were in San Diego for the so-called Super Series which featured the United States, Canada, England and France.

A major tournament being injected into the test calendar was a big step forward for the respective countries invited. A lack of testing had long been a complaint for players from the big nations, but the San Diego streak was not that great.

The players arrived to find that the locker room was a tent and that they would be sharing a Portaloo. There was nowhere for fans to sit and it was exasperating that a month earlier, World Rugby had declared its commitment to supporting the growth of women’s rugby and bringing it equal to men’s football .

“From the highest levels of sport governance to grassroots participation, we are fully committed to fostering gender balance and ensuring women have equal opportunities on and off the field,” said Beaumont, before revealing that the world organization was funding a campaign called “Try and Stop US” which would tell the stories of 15 women and girls involved in rugby at all levels of the game.

Cynics should therefore continue to wonder if there is content behind big claims and perhaps more precisely if World Rugby has all its weight when it comes to promotional budget compared to the delivery budget.

There was money to create the high-end “Try and Stop US” marketing campaign, but none to ensure there was a locker room and restroom in San Diego.

And again, money has been injected into a video campaign promoting the 2021 World Cup, but as the Herald revealed late last year, the budget is not stretching to ensure that all athletes will stay in the same quality of accommodation as the men. offered at last year’s World Cup.

Men have stayed in four and a half and a half star hotels in Japan, but some teams will find they are staying in three and a half star accommodation when they arrive in New Zealand for a World Cup that removed sex . so-called identification as proof of equality status achieved.

Most of the teams will arrive in New Zealand after traveling in economy class, but the majority of the teams have arrived in Japan after having been transported in business class.

World Rugby President Bill Beaumont and General Manager of New Zealand Rugby Mark Robinson with the 2021 World Cup trophy. Photo / Photosport

It is much more important to correct these glaring inequalities than to produce Hollywood quality marketing videos that end up looking like propaganda given the frequency with which they distort the real life of elite gamers.

Ask the players what they want and it’s simple – the same basic principles as those given to men. They want the foundations in place so they can be the best versions of themselves on the ground and an acceptance that if the men say they need business class flights and four-star hotels for perform, women too.

The landscape that exists now for elite New Zealand players is infinitely better than it was only a few years ago.

Even the most cynical can agree that the NZR has delivered on its promises and that there are now semi-professional contracts for the best players, while Hamilton hosted a World Sevens Series event for women last month and that the Black Ferns have an important role to play. number of test devices to be unveiled for this year.

Life is better for the best New Zealand players, but better does not mean ideal and an elegant media day does not mean that next year’s World Cup will be the resounding success that the organizers say it will be.

.