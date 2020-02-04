Rui Hachimura of the wizards returns to court after 23 games with a groin injury

WASHINGTON – Washington Wizards newcomer Rui Hachimura returned to action after 23 missed games, losing 125 to 117 points in 26 minutes on Monday night against the Golden State Warriors.

The 21-year-old, who was the first player from Japan to be included in the first round of the NBA draft, had to take a break from a groin injury in mid-December that required minor surgery.

“We lost the game but I enjoyed playing,” said Hachimura.

“When I got there, I had no problem (with my stamina). I hadn’t completely lost my sense of play, so that was good. “

Alec Burks scored 30 points and Glenn Robinson III added 22 to help the Warriors win their second game in a row, although their 12-39 record is still the NBA’s worst.

Golden State has to do without Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson due to long-term injuries. But Draymond Green said the win was a positive sign.

In the middle of the third quarter, the Warriors led with 19 points, but the wizards reduced the gap to 115-110 with 3:39.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction,” said Green. “A month or a year ago we would have lost this game if they reduced it to five.”

Hachimura started in all 25 games for the Wizards this season until he sustained the injury on December 16 in Detroit. The injury occurred when teammate Isaac Bonga accidentally kicked him between the legs when the two reached for a rebound.

Hachimura participated in a full training session on January 22, but coach Scott Brooks said the 203 cm striker would only have a minute limit when he returned to the lineup. “

On Monday, the wizards celebrated Japanese Heritage Night by handing out Hachimura anime t-shirts. Hachimura grabbed a microphone and went to the main course to speak in Japanese at an address before the game.

After the tip, Hachimura made his first shot, a two-pointer just 16 seconds after the game started. He ended the game with eight rebounds and no assists, 5 against 8 from the field and 1 against 2 from the free-throw line.

“I didn’t feel that my shot was affected by the injury. It’s nice to be back,” said Hachimura.

Before the injury, Hachimura had an average of 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game.

Heat 137, Sixers 106

In Miami, Jimmy Butler had a season high of 38 points against his former team before getting the fourth quarter free.

It was more or less the same for Philadelphia. The team with the best 22: 2 home record of the NBA has lost for the tenth time in their last 12 away games. Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 29 points and 12 rebounds, while Ben Simmons had 16 points.

In other games

Celtics 123, Hawks 115

Mavericks 112, Pacers 103

Nets 119, Suns 97

Grizzlies 96, flask 82

Magic 112, Hornets 100

Knicks 139, Cavaliers 134 (OT)