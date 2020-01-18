Rule change helps angels in Shohei Ohtani’s pitching rehab

BUENA-VISTA-LAKE, FLORIDA – Two-way talent Shohei Ohtani can undertake pitching rehab work for minors without losing his place in the Los Angeles Angels Major League lineup, Angels general manager Billy said Eppler on Friday.

Ohtani, rookie of 2018 in the American league, will start pitching again this year after Tommy John’s operation restricted him to certain strikes in a shortened 2019 season.

Eppler revealed the rule change, which apparently aimed to record one of the game’s brightest young stars, in an interview with MLB Network Radio.

Under the previous major league baseball rules, the Angels would have been forced to put Ohtani on the injured list and remove him from the racket list to send him to the minors.

“We can send Shohei as a pitcher for a real rehab mission and then use him as a batsman in a major league game the next day,” said Eppler.

The general manager said the Angels had to play with a 25-man squad on days when Ohtani was not in action, which prevented him from playing in a small league game and on the same day in a big league play.

The angels will limit Ohtani’s pitching work and, according to Eppler, could keep him away from the hill until May.

Ohtani was operated on his right elbow in October 2018. His rehabilitation was interrupted by seasonal knee surgery last September, but the following month he started playing outdoors.

The Angels announced that they had completed rehabilitation after elbow surgery last month.

In his second season in the US, Ohtani fought 62 RBIs over 106 games against 0.286 with a career high in the league.

