Rules established, Senate to hear case for pulling Trump from office

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US Senate began hearing arguments in President Donald Trump’s trial on Wednesday with accusations that are now on track. First, managers of the Democratic House claim that Trump has abused his presidential power and must be put out of office.

After late evening discussions about the rules, almost no new witnesses would be heard, the process speeded up. There were few signs of republican opposition to the rapid assessment and vote on accusations related to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Senators rejected all attempts to get new witnesses – including top Trump assistants – and are likely to do so again next week, excluding any chance of new witnesses.

Chief Judge John Roberts hammered the session open while senators settled for a number of long days of proceedings.

Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, and attended a global economic forum, suggested that he would be open to his advisers and then quickly return and said that there were concerns about “national security”.

“I will leave that to the senate,” Trump said about the witness issue.

The trial marks the third time the senate has weighed whether a US president should be released from office. Democrats claim that Trump has abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rivals while holding back crucial military aid, and also hindering Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to enter the House probe testify. Republicans have defended Trump’s actions and considered the trial a politically motivated attempt to weaken the president in the midst of his re-election campaign.

Rep. Adam Schiff of California, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee and leader of the public prosecutor, started arguments to refer to Alexander Hamilton and the other Founding Fathers of the country who wrote accusations in the constitution.

“We are here today in this sacred room and are taking this solemn action for the third time in history because Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States, has acted exactly as Hamilton and his contemporaries feared,” Schiff said.

The prosecutors have 24 hours to present their case in the next three days. The lawyers of the president follow 24 hours in three days to set up a defense. They are only expected to take Sunday off.

Then there is 16 hours for senators, who have to sit quietly at their desks, no speeches or cell phones, to ask written questions and another 4 hours for deliberations.

By the end of next week there is expected to be a final vote on whether or not to hear more witnesses, and it seems increasingly likely that this will be the end.

The trial opened on Tuesday and the dispute over the rules extended to late at night, with republicans shooting one-on-one Democratic efforts to get Trump assistants, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify as witnesses.

The trial began with a setback for Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell, who reduced his plans to limit the arguments of both parties to two days. But the GOP remained united in reversing democratic requests for witnesses and eventually approved a set of rules that rejects a final decision whether or not to request additional testimonials later in the process.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer regretted the restrictions and said the trial of accusation “starts with a cloud hanging over it, a cloud of dishonesty.”

Republicans wanted a quick trial. However, Trump’s legal team gave an opportunity to submit a motion on Wednesday to reject the case, acknowledging that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

Procedural arguments and political attitude dominated the opening of the trial.

“It’s not our job to make it easy for you,” Schiff told the senate. “It’s our job to keep the American people from taking a fair trial.”

The White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, the chief lawyer of the president, called the trial “a farce.” He mocked that the charges against Trump were ‘ridiculous’.

The White House legal team did not challenge Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor”, namely to investigate Biden because he refused military assistance that the ally needed so badly when confronted with hostile Russia stood at the border. But the lawyers insisted that the president did nothing wrong.

“Absolutely no case,” Cipollone said.

In Davos, Trump repeated his attacks on Democratic House managers as prosecutors in the trial, saying that he would like to “be in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces” on the Senate floor during the trial, but that his lawyers may have a problem with it.

And he said he wants to deliver the state of the Union as planned on February 4, even when the process is ongoing, and mention the address “very important for what I am doing” when setting the agenda of his administration.

The deposition is set against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who were democratic presidential candidates were out of the campaign track, sitting as jury members.

___

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama have contributed to this report.