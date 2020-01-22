Rules established, Senate to hear case for pulling Trump from office

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – House democrats opened marathon arguments on Wednesday in the deposition process of President Donald Trump and appealed to skeptical Republican senators to vote to remove Trump from his office to “protect our democracy.”

Trump’s lawyers sat by and waited their turn, while the president peeled off the proceedings and threatened to joke the Democrats by “sitting right in front and staring at their corrupt faces.”

The challenge for the house managers is clear. Democrats have 24 hours for three days to prosecute the charges against Trump and are trying not only to win fidgety senators sitting quietly in the room, but an American audience deeply divided between the president and his deposition in an election year.

Rep. Adam Schiff, chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, outlined what the Democrats claimed as the “corrupt plan” of the president to abuse his presidential power and then hinder Congress’ investigation. He then called on senators not to be “cynical” about politics, but to draw on the intention of the Founding Fathers of the nation to form the remedy for accusation.

“In the coming days, we – and the American people – will present the extensive evidence gathered during the investigation into the President’s allegations of abuse of the President’s power,” said Schiff, who stood before the Senate. “You hear their testimony at the same time as the American people. That is, if you allow it. “

Most senators sat at their desks everywhere, according to the rules, although some stretched their legs, behind the desks, or against the back wall of the room.

The procedure expires at the start of an election year and there are few signs that Republicans are interested in calling more witnesses or going beyond a quick assessment to vote quickly on allegations related to Trump’s relations with Ukraine.

The trial marks the third time the senate has weighed whether a US president should be released from office. Democrats claim that Trump has abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while withholding crucial military aid, and also hindering Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to enter the House probe to witness. Republicans have defended Trump’s actions and considered the trial a politically motivated attempt to weaken the president in the midst of his re-election campaign.

A new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that the public is slightly more inclined to say that the Senate should condemn and remove Trump from office than to say that this should not be, 45% to 40% . But a significant percentage, 14%, says they don’t know enough to have an opinion.

There is broad agreement on one question: Trump must allow top employees to appear as witnesses during the trial. About 7 in 10 said that, including majorities of Republicans and Democrats, according to the poll.

However, the idea of ​​more witnesses seems to be anything but certain. The rules for the trial unraveled after midnight Tuesday night, with Republicans shooting one-on-one Democratic efforts to get Trump assistants, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to witness .

Senators are likely to repeat those rejections next week, excluding any chance of new testimonials.

An idea of ​​combining one of Trump’s favorite witnesses, the son of Biden, Hunter Biden, with Bolton or another that Democrats want was quickly rejected.

“That’s off the table,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer told reporters.

Chief Judge John Roberts opened Wednesday’s session while senators settled for the long days ahead of us.

Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, attended a global economic forum, praised his legal team and suggested that he would be open to his witnesses, although that seems unlikely. He said that concerns about “national security” got in the way here.

After the prosecutors have presented their case, the lawyers of the president follow 24 hours in three days. They are only expected to take Sunday off.

“There are many things I would like to refute,” Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow said in the Capitol, “and we will refute.”

Then there is 16 hours for senators, who have to sit quietly at their desks, no speeches or cell phones, to ask written questions and another 4 hours for deliberations.

The deposition is set against the backdrop of the 2020 elections. All four senators who are democratic presidential candidates sit outside the campaign track, sitting as jury members.

Joe Biden campaigned at intermediate stops in Iowa and also refused to let his son testify or even appear. “I don’t want to be part of it,” he said.

Prior to the introduction of arguments, senators, in particular Republicans, were alternately restless, bored and exhausted by the procedure.

GOP Senator Joni Ernst from Iowa spoke sarcastically about how excited she was to hear the “overwhelming evidence” that house democrats have against Trump. “And as soon as we hear that overwhelming evidence,” she added, mockingly raising her voice, “I don’t know we need to see additional witnesses, but let’s hear about that overwhelming evidence.”

The trial began with a setback on Tuesday for Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell, who reduced his plans to limit the arguments of each party to two days, as the White House had elected.

But the GOP leader is capable of keeping even the most idiosyncratic Republicans, those with some concerns about Trump, united in repulsing democratic requests for witnesses and testimonies. They eventually approved a set of rules that rejects a final decision whether or not to request additional testimony until late in the process.

Schumer regretted the remaining restrictions and said on Wednesday that the deposition process “starts with a cloud hanging over it, a cloud of dishonesty.”

Republicans are eager for a quick process. However, Trump’s legal team gave an opportunity to submit a motion on Wednesday to reject the case, acknowledging that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

The White House legal team has not challenged Trump’s actions in its lawsuits and presentations. But the lawyers insist that the president did nothing wrong.

Associated Press writers Mary Clare Jalonick, Alan Fram, Andrew Taylor, Laurie Kellman, Matthew Daly and Padmananda Rama in Washington and Bill Barrow in Osage, Iowa, contributed to this report.