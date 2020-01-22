Rules established, Senate to hear case for pulling Trump from office

By LISA MASCARO, ERIC TUCKER and ZEKE MILLER

WASHINGTON (AP) – The US Senate was ready to hear arguments in President Donald Trump’s trial on Wednesday, where Democratic House managers argued that Trump was abusing power and had to be removed from office.

After late-night consultations about the rules that will govern the process, the process went quickly, with virtually no signs of republican opposition to rapid judging and voting on allegations related to Trump’s relations with Ukraine. Senators rejected all attempts to get new witnesses – including Trump’s best assistants – and are likely to do so again next week, excluding any chance of new witnesses.

Trump, who was in Davos, Switzerland, and attended a global economic forum, suggested that he would be open to his advisers to testify and then return quickly, saying that “concerns about national security” could be considered.

“I will leave that to the senate,” Trump said about the witness issue. “The Senate will have to answer that.”

The trial marks the third time the senate has weighed whether a US president should be released from office. Democrats claim that Trump has abused his office by asking Ukraine to investigate political rivals, and has also impeded Congress by refusing to transfer documents or allowing officials to testify in the House probe. Republicans have defended Trump’s actions and considered the trial a politically motivated attempt to weaken the president in the midst of his re-election campaign.

The trial opened on Tuesday with Chief Justice John Roberts who presided over the Senate Chamber. Wrangling over the rules late into the night, with Republicans shooting one-on-one Democratic efforts to get Trump assistants, including former national security adviser John Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney, to testify as witnesses .

The trial began with a setback for Republican senate leader Mitch McConnell, who reduced his plans to limit the arguments of both parties to two days. But the GOP remained united in reversing democratic requests for witnesses and eventually approved a set of rules that rejects a final decision whether or not to request additional testimonials later in the process.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer regretted the restrictions and said the trial of accusation “starts with a cloud hanging over it, a cloud of dishonesty.”

Republicans wanted a quick trial. However, Trump’s legal team gave an opportunity to submit a motion on Wednesday to reject the case, acknowledging that there were not enough Republican votes to support it.

Procedural arguments and political attitude dominated the opening of the trial.

“It’s not our job to make it easy for you,” said Adam Schiff, the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee who led the persecution, the Senate. “It’s our job to keep the American people from taking a fair trial.”

The White House counsel, Pat Cipollone, the chief lawyer of the president, called the trial “a farce.” He mocked that the charges against Trump were ‘ridiculous’.

The White House legal team did not challenge Trump’s actions when he called Ukraine and asked for a “favor”, namely to investigate Biden because he refused military assistance that the ally needed so badly when confronted with hostile Russia stood at the border. But the lawyers insisted that the president did nothing wrong.

“Absolutely no case,” Cipollone said.

Schiff, the Californian democrat, said the founding fathers of America added the remedy to accusation in the constitution with “exactly this kind of behavior in mind – behavior that abuses the power of office for a personal benefit that undermines our national security, and that invites foreign interference in the democratic electoral process. “

In Davos, Trump repeated his attacks on Democratic House managers as prosecutors in the trial, saying that he would like to “be in the front row and stare at their corrupt faces” on the Senate floor during the trial, but that his lawyers may have a problem with it.

And he said he wants to deliver the state of the Union as planned on February 4, even when the process is ongoing, and mention the address “very important for what I am doing” when setting the agenda of his administration.

The deposition is set against the background of the 2020 elections. All four senators who were democratic presidential candidates were out of the campaign track, sitting as jury members.