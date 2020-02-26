[rumble-trailer-&-poster:-the-largest-underdog-tale-at-any-time]

Paramount Photographs has released the formal Rumble trailer and poster for the impending animated attribute in which monsters are worldwide wrestling superstars and a single unlikely winner is stepping into the ring. You can check out out the trailer now in the player under as properly as the poster in the gallery!

In a environment wherever monster wrestling is a global activity and monsters are superstar athletes, teenage Winnie seeks to adhere to in her father’s footsteps by coaching a loveable underdog monster into a winner.

Rumble stars Will Arnett, Terry Crews, Geraldine Viswanathan, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i, Tony Danza, Becky Lynch, Susan Kelechi Watson, Stephen A. Smith, Jimmy Tatro, Ben Schwartz, and Michael Buffer.

The movie is directed by Hamish Grieve and was created by Etan Cohen (Men in Black three) and Matt Lieberman (Scoob). The movie is a co-production among Paramount Animation and WWE Studios and will be created by Reel Fx, Walden Media, Mark Bakshi, and Brad Booker.

Executive Producers include Jeff Fierson, Susan Levison, Richard Lowell, Steve O’Brien, Chuck Peil, Frank Smith, and Naia Cucukov.

Rumble is set to slam into theaters on January 29, 2021.

