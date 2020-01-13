Rumbling volcano closes Philippine capital

Loading...

Schools and businesses closed Monday through the Philippine capital, while a volcano caused clouds of ash to erupt through the city and seismologists warned that an eruption could occur at any time, possibly causing a tsunami.

Thousands of people were forced out of their homes around Taal, one of the world’s smallest active volcanoes, which spewed ash for a second day from the crater in the middle of a lake about 70 miles south of central Manila.

“The speed of the escalation of Taal’s volcanic activity surprised us,” Maria Antonia Bornas, chief science research specialist at the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, told reporters.

“We have discovered magma. It is still deep, it has not reached the surface. We can still expect a dangerous eruption.”

Authorities warned that an eruption could cause a tsunami to swing across the lake.

More than 24,000 people have been evacuated from the volcanic island and the area around it – normally a popular tourist spot.

“We were afraid of what could happen to us, we thought the volcano would already erupt,” said Marilou Baldonado, 53, who left the city of Laurel with just two sets of clothing after seeing the huge ash cloud build.

Some tourists ignored the dangers and traveled to cities close to the volcano to get a better picture.

“It’s a unique experience for us,” Israeli tourist Benny Borenstein told Reuters as he took pictures of Taal from a vantage point in Tagaytay City, about 32 kilometers away.

Southwest of the volcano, the cities of Agoncillo and Lemery were covered with a thick layer of ash, making roads impassable.

Agoncillo’s mayor, Daniel Reyes, told DZMM radio that some houses and part of a building had collapsed under the weight of the fallen ashes.

In nearby Talisay Batangas, Deputy Governor Mark Leviste said rain had turned into mud and that trucks were needed to evacuate more people from remote communities.

“There is no electricity. Even water was cut, so we need drinking water,” he said. “We need face masks.”

In Manila, masks were quickly sold out after residents were advised to wear them when they had to go outside. Some wore handkerchiefs over their faces as they breathe in air that was affected by the smell of sulfur.

Streets that would normally be pruned with some of the world’s worst traffic were largely empty in the city of 13 million people.

Schools and government offices were closed by official order. The stock market has suspended trading and many private companies are closed today.

Lessons in some cities in the capital remain suspended Tuesday, officials said.

Flight operations at Manila International Airport were partially resumed, the authorities said, after more than 500 flights were delayed or canceled on Sunday.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology raised the alarm level to 4 out of 5, and warned that a dangerous eruption could occur at any time. (Ezra Acayan / Getty Images)

A flight that landed was carried by President Rodrigo Duterte, who returned from his hometown of Davao in the southern Philippines. He could not fly on Sunday because the visibility was so low.

One of the most active volcanoes in the Philippines, Taal has erupted more than 30 times in the past five centuries, most recently in 1977. An eruption in 1911 killed 1500 people and one in 1754 lasted a few months.

The island has been showing signs of peace since the beginning of last year.

The Philippines is on the ‘Ring of Fire’, a belt of volcanoes that circle the Pacific Ocean and that are also prone to earthquakes.

