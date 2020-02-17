[Rumor: HELLYEAH, ALL THAT Continues to be And BUTCHER Babies To Tour U.S. Collectively In The Spring]

In accordance to QuadCities.com, HELLYEAH, ALL THAT Remains and BUTCHER Infants will execute at The Rust Belt in Moline, Illinois on Friday, April 24. The day, which was at first introduced last month by the I-Rock 93.five radio station, is believed to be element of a national tour which will possible be announced in the coming times.

HELLYEAH‘s sixth studio album, “Welcome Dwelling”, was introduced in September by means of Eleven 7 Music. The disc marks the group’s ultimate effort and hard work with drummer Vinnie Paul Abbott (previously of PANTERA), who passed absent practically two years back.

Like the previous two records, 2016’s “Unden!equipped” and 2014’s “Blood For Blood”, “Welcome Home” was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas, Nevada with producer Kevin Churko.

Vinnie Paul died in June 2018 at the age of 54 in his sleep at his property in Las Vegas. The official result in of demise was dilated cardiomyopathy, an enlarged heart, as nicely as extreme coronary artery sickness.

ALL THAT Stays‘s hottest album, “Victim Of The New Ailment”, was introduced in November 2018 through Fearless in North America and Eleven 7 in Europe.

ALL THAT Continues to be suffered a tragic and incredibly agonizing decline in advance of “Victim Of The New Illness”‘s release when their remarkably respected and immeasurably gifted lead guitarist and founding member Oli Herbert, who played on all nine albums in the band’s discography, unexpectedly handed absent. Guitarist Jason Richardson has because joined the band.

Past slide, ALL THAT Stays completed the North American “Disorder Of The Anima” tour with co-headliner LACUNA COIL.

BUTCHER Infants singer Carla Harvey a short while ago advised “Scandalous Podcast” that the band is “about to announce a great deal of things” for 2020 just after investing most of final yr in the studio operating on the stick to-up to “Lilith”, which was launched in October 2017 via Century Media.

Last July, BUTCHER Toddlers co-vocalist Heidi Shepherd told “The Robbcast Podcast” that the band was seeking for a new label dwelling following a split with Century Media, which released all three of the group’s albums so significantly.

“Lilith” was manufactured by Steve Evetts (THE DILLINGER ESCAPE Strategy, SEPULTURA, SUICIDE SILENCE) and marked BUTCHER Babies‘ recording debut with drummer Chase Brickenden, who replaced Chris Warner in 2016.