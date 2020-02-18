[Rumor: RATT, TOM KEIFER, SKID ROW And SLAUGHTER To Workforce Up For Summer U.S. Tour]

In accordance to Metallic Sludge, RATT, Tom Keifer, SKID ROW and SLAUGHTER will staff up for a U.S. tour this summertime.

Although there has been no affirmation nonetheless of any of the bands using element in the trek, Keifer unveiled in the course of an appearance on SiriusXM‘s “Trunk Country” on Monday (February 17) that he has “a massive summertime tour prepared.”

Very last Friday (February 14), “Trunk Nation” host Eddie Trunk tweeted that “another ’80s rock-themed U.S. tour” would soon be announced. He described the 4-band band bill as a “sort of a lesser variation” of “The Stadium Tour” “for amphitheaters touring all-around the exact time,” referring to the summertime trek featuring MÖTLEY CRÜE, DEF LEPPARD, POISON and JOAN JETT AND THE BLACKHEARTS.

RATT has spent the previous year touring with a lineup that involves unique singer Stephen Pearcy and bassist Juan Croucier, along with drummer Pete Holmes (BLACK ‘N BLUE) and guitarists Jordan Ziff and Chris Sanders (BRITNY FOX, KNIGHT FURY).

On Monday, Metallic Sludge claimed a rumor that Sanders has been fired from RATT, but this has not but been corroborated by an formal supply.

Keifer‘s sophomore solo album, “Increase”, was launched in September by using Cleopatra Data. The CINDERELLA frontman was joined on the disc by his #keiferband — Savannah Keifer, Tony Higbee, Billy Mercer, Kendra Chantelle, Jarred Pope and Kory Myers.

Whilst CINDERELLA hasn’t released a new studio album considering that 1994’s “Nonetheless Climbing”, the band commenced actively playing sporadic exhibits once more in 2010 but has been largely inactive for the final number of decades while Keifer has toured as a solo artist.

Very last December, SKID ROW guitarist Dave “Snake” Sabo verified to Paul Anthony of Earth Rock that the band is placing the ending touches on the ultimate chapter of the “United Environment Riot” trilogy, which will tentatively be produced in 2020. The disc was tracked at a Nashville, Tennessee studio with producer Michael Wagener, who also helmed the group’s 1989 self-titled debut and 1991’s “Slave To The Grind”.

SKID ROW‘s new disc will mark its initially release with South African-born, British-dependent vocalist ZP Theart (DRAGONFORCE, TANK, I AM I), who joined the band in 2016 subsequent the departure of Tony Harnell (TNT, STARBREAKER).

SLAUGHTER‘s existing lineup incorporates lead vocalist and rhythm guitarist Mark Slaughter and bassist Dana Strum along with Jeff “Blando” Bland on direct guitar and Zoltan Chaney on drums.

The band’s double-platinum-selling debut album, “Stick It To Ya”, peaked at No. 18 on the Billboard 200 in 1990, based to the power of its initially two singles, “Fly To The Angels” and “Up All Evening”.

SLAUGHTER has not introduced a studio album considering the fact that 1999’s “Back again To Reality”.