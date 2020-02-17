[rumored-new-‘budget’-iphone-could-be-launching-in-march]

Hey Apple iphone fans – you will find maybe a little something new to look ahead to.

It can be considered Apple is heading to introduce a sequel to the Iphone SE in March.

The identify of the new Apple iphone is not official but there is speculation.

Smartphone case makers appear to be to think it will be named the SE two. Conditions for that cellular phone are previously on sale.

Forbes claimed the SE2, promoted as a “spending plan Apple iphone” will use the exact 12 Megapixel digicam as the Apple iphone 11, but is not going to function ultrawide or telephoto sensors.

Apple’s expected start off rate is $449 with 64 GB and 128 GB alternatives available.