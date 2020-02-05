Rumors are growing that Sting will shock the WWE again and face Undertaker at WrestleMania 36

Sting had to retire from a severe neck injury at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony in 2016, which he was appointed to.

Now, 60 years old, rumors are spreading that the WCW symbol has been medically deleted to host another WWE match.

WWE

Prick with its iconic complexion

And it is believed that the match will take place with The Undertaker.

Sting made no secret of his desire to have this dream game, and it was really the reason why he signed with WWE many years ago.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Sting said: “If there was a ‘taker’ situation at WrestleMania, I would listen to this call. I could get in shape and do it. “

Mike Johnson, who correctly reported Edge’s return to the Royal Rumble, has also charged Sting’s return and found that it was discussed.

“As mentioned a few weeks ago in PWInsider.com’s The Elite section, there was a push to use Sting at the February 27 event, but as of last night, we were told that these discussions had subsided. “

Sting seems determined to get his match, and Undertaker would probably like to work with him too.

WWE

Pierce during his Hall of Fame introduction

Saudi Arabia would be an option for both men and certainly a lucrative one, but Sting has insisted that he would like to see it at WrestleMania.

The legendary Grappler appeared against Triple H at WrestleMania 31 and fought Seth Rollins at Clash of Champions, but those are his only appearances in a WWE ring.

His match with Rollins did not end the way he would have liked since the legend visibly became troubled after suffering from a severe bulge in the neck.

However, if he is released medically, like Edge, he can end his career on his own terms.