[Rumors: Barca deciding in between Lautaro and Werner]

Photograph by Claudio Villa – Inter/Inter by way of Getty Photos

Additional gossip about the club’s striker search

Barcelona’s absence of scheduling has been rightly criticised this year but they are currently reportedly contemplating about attacking choices for up coming period.

Mundo Deportivo report the club are weighing up regardless of whether to attempt and sign Lautaro Martinez from Inter Milan for €110 million or RB Leipzig’s Timo Werner for €60m.

News of interest in Martinez is not new, but it would seem that Barca are not the only club intrigued and deal with a fight for his signature. He’s also very highly-priced.

Werner is a significantly cheaper solution and is enjoying a prolific season in Germany. He has 27 plans in all competitions for the Bundesliga outfit so much in in 2019-20.

The Germany worldwide has been almost openly flirting with Liverpool in the past 7 days or so but has also reported it would be enjoyment to participate in in Spain.

So what is the better offer for Barca?