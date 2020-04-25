Rumors intensify about Kim Jong-un’s serious illness as Chinese doctors are sent to treat him

Rumors are intensifying about Kim Jong-un’s condition as a Chinese team including health care experts are sent to North Korea to treat him, Reuters reports.

The trip of Chinese doctors and officials to Pyongyang comes after reports that the North Korean leader was in a critical condition after cardiovascular surgery.

A delegation including the medical staff and led by a senior member of the International League of Chinese Communist Party left Beijing for North Korea on Thursday.

Earlier in the week, South Korean news agency Daily NK reported that Kim was recovering from undergoing a cardiovascular procedure on April 12th.

U.S. officials said they were told Kim’s condition was critical after the surgery, though President Donald Trump has since reported.

Seoul officials and a source in the League Department challenged reports, Kim was seriously ill.

Speculation about Kim’s condition has escalated in the two weeks since he was last seen in public, at a political-bourgeois meeting on April 11th.

On April 15, he noted his absence from birthday celebrations of the founder of the North Korean state, his grandfather and state founder Kim Il Sung.

On this March 17, 2020, a photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on the left, utters a speech during the field ceremony of a general hospital. Photo / AP

On Thursday, President Trump told reporters he thought the Kim report was seriously ill “wrong,” but declined to say whether he had contacted North Korea.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News when asked about Kim’s health, “I don’t have anything I can share with you tonight, but the American people need to know that we are watching the situation very closely. “.

Kim Jong-un, who is 36 or 37 years old, is said to be a heavy smoker, and has gained weight since he succeeded his father in 2011.

In this indefinite photo shoot given by the North Korean government on April 12, 2020, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is conducting an inspection of an air defense unit in a western region, North Korea. Photo / AP

He may also have inherited cardiovascular disease.

In 2008, his father Kim Jong-il suffered a stroke and was reportedly treated by Chinese and French medical specialists.

He died in 2011 of a heart attack at the age of 70.

Kim Il Sung, founder of North Korea, to whom the current Kim very closely ruled the country until his death in 1994, at the age of 82.

Donald Trump made history when he met with Kim Jong-un, in Singapore in 2018, for the first-ever talks between a North Korean leader and a sitting U.S. president.

