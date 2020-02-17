[Rumors: Martin Braithwaite to Barcelona?]

Photograph by David Aliaga/MB Media/Getty Photographs

The Leganes forward is the latest to be joined

Barcelona’s look for for a new forward took an fascinating switch on Monday with a report that Leganes’ Martin Braithwaite could be the guy to arrive at the Camp Nou.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona have been amazed with the 28-yr-aged at any time considering that he arrived in La Liga from Championship aspect Middlesbrough.

Braithwaite came up with 5 plans and 5 assists in his to start with 19 video games with the club which noticed him make a long-lasting transfer final summer time.

He has 6 plans and two assists for the club in 24 outings this year, and his flexibility to enjoy either up front or out wide looks to be a significant purpose why he’s arrive beneath thing to consider.

The report also reckons he shares the identical agent as Frenkie de Jong, which may help issues, and he is now in rivalry along with Lucas Perez and Angel Rodriguez.