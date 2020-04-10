Run and Kill Eve Bear Phoebe Wall-Bridge Trainer – But Only One Worked

The less you know about Run, the better. The HBO comedy blends out of the show with a tight face, telling viewers just what they need to know: the woman, the car, the phone, the script. It was cut — but in a mysterious, faint way, leaving listeners with a face of understanding before hoodwinking us once again. The highlight of the blink-because because of its electric power and incredible ability, Run is flirt. The series, debuting Sunday, coyly draws us into the world of Ruby (Merritt Weverand Billy (Domnhall Gleeson), who themselves try to understand each other, find happiness in relationships – and often win a grievance.

Run by playwright Vicky Jones, but most TV fans will flit up the credit for another: producer Phoebe Wall-Bridge, who debuted for the Emmys last year and has become one of the most influential figures in Hollywood. Waller-Bridge and Jones are friends and partners: Jones teaches Waller-Bridge’s Fleabag stage, and Waller-Bridge has a small role in Run.

It is unwise to try “the next Fleabag,” and Win does not try. But in the same way that Fleabag transforms everyday life into a minefield, Running a relationship into a known, an escape, a train wreck. The movie keys the viewer into the heart of both movements so that the slightest brush of the close-up, especially in the first part, is laden with erotic meaning. We treat the pair like detectives, giving them two observations they give each other. And with the swiftness and tightness of the performances, Wever and Gleeson deliver the water, performing beautifully, complete with the resentment of their regrets and flaws, resulting in a negative reaction. opposition protests.

Running is a fun activity. (At least, I think he’s joking: I haven’t seen the last three songs yet.) His only acting, of course, is the potential for expression of love among his characters. But in his efforts to push these two characters to their limits, Jones evinces a face for faint humor, to the tune that is between screwball and murder mystery. At least a midseason twist seems to equalize laughter and tears – meaning that even if some ambiguity is resolved, Win holds on to his riches, turning every episode to the next chapter of the series. unbelievably funny.

Sadly, “never thought of” was the last description used to kill Eve, who returned for her third season the same night as an escape. Waller-Bridge, the producer and showrunner of the play, the first season, retained its original production manager, but this show went through the hands – the season. two were taken from Emerald Fennel, who handed it over Suzanne Heathcote for this debuting season.

In the main material on Kill Eve, you can see a lot of Waller-Bridge’s mordant wit: The unlikely conflict between a murder-like fashion and a by-the-book bureaucrat, brought together by their desire to see one another. Like in Fleabag – and Run, for that matter – romance is a battleground in general.

In the two hours since, Killing Eve has announced most of the unreliable rooms that make it addictive. The artists have held their ground, especially Sandra Oh, who seems to have a home connection to quiet, right-handed Eve in his head. But the story has no idea what to do with Eve and the assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer)). The second season played out against the backdrop of the first season and then crashed completely, landing on the pair in a forgotten spot for a tech entrepreneur to raise the stake between them. relationship. It may have worked – the season two finale turned out to be an absurd scene where the two fight-kill the enemy – but for the ultimate hatred that separates loved ones once again, do exactly on the first element. Such a small explanation can be appealing, if Killing a second season doesn’t prove itself to be anything less than the first – the beginning of the ending.

. (tags) Comments phoebe waller-bridge