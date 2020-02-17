[run-teaser-previews-new-hbo-sequence-from-phoebe-waller-bridge]

Operate teaser previews new HBO collection from Phoebe Waller-Bridge

HBO has produced the very first teaser for government producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s upcoming rom-com thriller sequence Run, showcasing our 1st search at Meritt Wever and Domhnall Gleeson’s characters. Also starring Waller-Bridge (Fleabag), the collection is scheduled to make its debut on April 12, exclusively on HBO. Check out out the video in the participant beneath!

Operate is a passionate-comedic-thriller collection that follows the story of Ruby, a girl residing a humdrum existence, who one particular day receives a text inviting her to satisfy a youthful pact promising legitimate like and self-reinvention by stepping out of her existence to acquire a journey with her oldest flame Billy Johnson. A prosperous life guru who is born from a wealthy Irish family, Billy has the gift of the gab, deftly combining a boatload of charisma with a boundless need for acceptance.

The series stars Domhnall Gleeson (About Time) as Billy and Emmy Award-profitable actress Meritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, Godless) as Ruby Dixie alongside with Golden World and Emmy successful-actress Waller-Bridge in a recurring job as Flick.

Vicky Jones has produced and composed the undertaking and will also executive create together with Waller-Bridge by means of their DryWrite banner. The sequence is currently being created by Leisure One particular with Emily Leo of Wigwam Movies also established to govt develop.

Waller-Bridge is finest known for her critically-acclaimed comedy series Fleabag which stars Waller-Bridge, Oscar winner Olivia Colman, Hugh Skinner, and Sian Clifford. It’s 2nd period won 3 Emmys and 2 Golden World awards which include Finest Comedy Series and Very best Actress in a Comedy Collection for Waller-Bridge’s remarkable general performance as the titular character. She is also now operating on BBC’s hit sequence Killing Eve which experienced previously gained 12 Emmy nominations and four Golden Globe nominations with lead stars Sandra Oh successful her second Golden Globe Award and Jodie Comer winning her 1st Emmy Award, both for Greatest Actress in a Drama Series.

Run will premiere on HBO on April 12!

