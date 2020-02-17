[runner-proposes-to-his-girlfriend-at-the-austin-marathon-end-line]

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Marathon ended on a passionate take note for this runner – when he proposed to his girlfriend at the complete line.

Just after crossing the line, Mark Pinales dropped to one particular knee and popped the issue to Tiffany Nguyen, and she said sure.

Footage from the marathon reveals Mark, from Spherical Rock, and Tiffany, from Sioux City, Iowa, locked in an psychological embrace as other runners and spectators cheer them on. The few at first met in Austin, and have been with each other for much more than two decades.

(Photo: KXAN)

Mark stated he only ran the marathon for the reason that Tiffany challenged him to do so 3 months ago. Pinales is an achieved athlete that is been racing his total existence, but was aiming to full his very first marathon Sunday. He won the 2017 3M 50 % Marathon in Austin.

He ran with the engagement ring in his pocket for the full 26.2 miles.

(Photo: KXAN)

Complete Interview Beneath: Look at what two freshly-engaged runners stated at the Austin Marathon immediately after a sweet proposal!