Runners who dissolve their high school classes after this school year; other notes remain unaffected

BATON ROUGE – According to Runnels Private School, all high school courses will end at the end of the current school year.

The school released a statement on Friday afternoon confirming that the low level of enrollment ultimately resulted in the school being closed. The preschool, elementary and middle school grades remain unaffected by the decision.

You can read the full explanation from the school below.

“As you know, we made the difficult and heartbreaking decision to close our high school at the end of this school year. Preschool, elementary and middle school are not affected by this decision.

Despite great efforts to keep the high school open, enrollment in this department made it impossible. I believe that Runnels is a wonderful gift for parents and students in our community and that the loss of our high school will be of great importance.

The faculty and staff agree that this school year will be an exciting and unforgettable experience. The junior class ring ceremony, the prom, the arts festival, the stroll for the elderly and the sunset for the elderly take place as usual.

We sincerely thank all of the parents, grandparents, graduates, teachers and staff, students and friends of our school who have offered their support and look forward to working with them as our school looks to the future. “