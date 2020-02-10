Running back remains a necessity for the Houston Texans to enter the free agency

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 4: Carlos Hyde # 23 of the Houston Texans runs back carries the ball against the Edmunds # 49 Tremaine of Buffalo Bills during the AFC Wild Card Endgame game at NRG Stadium on January 4, 2020 in Houston , Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey / Getty Images)

XFL Week 1: 3 players for the Houston Texans by Stephen Forsha

The Houston Texans may be in the retreat market depending on their decision with Carlos Hyde.

The Houston Texans had some successes in the game with Carlos Hyde as the ball carrier, but this could change if Hyde’s contract expires in the off-season. The Texans could be on the market with Duke Johnson, Gregory Howell and Karan Higdon, the only ball carriers who are under contract for the 2020 season.

Together with Hyde, Taiwan Jones and Lamar Miller will make a free choice and allow the Texans to strengthen their field. The acquisition of Hyde from the Kansas City Chiefs was a solid decision for the front office, as it offered Houston an injured physical back that the Texans have longed for since they separated from Arian Foster in 2015.

The Texans previously tried to replace Foster’s presence and production with Miller and Alfred Blue, but their game was nowhere near as good as what Foster had to do with the Texans.

Thanks to Miller, he received Pro Bowl honors in 2018 and replaced Denver Broncos newcomer Phillip Lindsay. In Houston, however, his fit was awkward when the Texans tried to use him as a workhorse that was similar to Foster.

Miller was a complementary defender who could give the Texans versatility in passing and running when they were healthy, but he was not an imposing defender who could wear down the defenses with a volume of carryovers during the game. Miller’s ACL violation could also squeeze his inventory if he goes free in 2020.

The duel between Hyde and Duke Johnson proved to be a better partner on the Texas offensive when Johnson filled Miller’s skills and Hyde made his way into the field. Hyde ended the season with more touchdowns in one season (6) than Miller, who only had up to five touchdowns in Houston in two seasons.

Hyde has played well enough to make another deal in Houston, but the Texans could choose to have the current group of running backs test the market and examine their options that meet the free agency or this upcoming design ,

The Texans have various options for allocating their resources, and Hyde could go if the contractual requirements do not match the Houston long-term plan.