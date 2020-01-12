Running high, Kansas City Chiefs come out of the 24-point hole to beat the Houston Texans

Loading...

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Kansas City Chiefs are back in the AFC Championship Game.

How they got back on the brink of their first appearance in the Super Bowl in 50 years was nothing like one could imagine.

After digging a 24-0 hole against Houston early Sunday in the second quarter, Patrick Mahomes and the rest of the Chiefs began to return to franchise history. The young superstar threw for 321 yards and five touchdowns, Travis Kelce and Damien Williams reached the end zone three times per minute and Kansas City gained 41 consecutive points in a 51-31 victory over the Texans in the sectional round. play off.

The Chiefs (13-4), which lost to the Patriots in overtime at last year’s conference title game, will play Tennessee next Sunday for a point in Miami. The Titans stunned Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens’ top seed Saturday night.

Kelce finished with 10 catches for 134 yards, Williams ran for two scores while catching a TD pass, helping the Chiefs win their seventh consecutive game and reach the AFC title games for the first time.

Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson threw for 388 yards and two touchdowns while changing, but neither of his heroics could beat the Texans (11-7) after 28-0 in the second quarter. They continued to allow Kansas City to evacuate over a dismal third, their epic collapse leaving the renewed Houston franchise 0-4 in the sectional round.

The Managers certainly gave them the perfect opportunity to finally break that streak in the first quarter.

In defense, Kansas City dropped Kenny Stills’ cover to open possession, allowing him to walk into the end zone of 54 yards. In offense, time limits were lost, he threw a series of easy passes and managed just 46 yards. And in special teams, the Chiefs had a walking stick blocked for a score and entered a comeback that created another touchdown.

In fact, the Texans hit a 22-3 spin to defeat Buffalo last week, while the mountain of maniacs their Chiefs made only the fourth team to play 21-0 after 21-0. first quarter.

Then it was the turn of the Texans to fight.

Had stretched the lead to 24-0 before the Chiefs, the biggest deficit over 21 points, put together a comeback for the ages. Mohammed hit Williams with a quick drop to start it, and then Houston paradoxically dropped a puppy on his 31-meter line and was stuffed, giving the Chiefs a small field and another easy touchdown.

At the next kickoff, the Texans returned the man, DeAndre Carter had loose the ball and stayed in Darwin Thompson’s lap, whose return made a second Mahomes-to-Kelce touchdown in a matter of seconds. And a third came when the Chiefs forced a punt – a successful one for a change – and led 90 yards to take a stunning 28-24 halftime lead.

The comeback has become a clobbering as soon as the third quarter is over.

The Chiefs went up to start the second half and Williams completed the move with his first TD. Their revised defense under coordinator Steve Spagnuolo dropped Watson to fourth to get the ball back, and Mahomes and Co. It took six more games to set Williams up for another TD run and a 41-24 lead.

They were the most unanswered points in a playoff game as the Jets had 41 against the Colts in the 2002 wild card round.

Even when the Texans finally broke the scoreboard, when Watson scrambled to his left and sank over the pillar, the Chiefs challenged the touchdown. Four plays went 72 yards to make the fifth TD pass from Mahomes, the strike on the little-used tight end Blake Bell giving coach Andy Reid a post-season record of seven straight TD records.

It also gave a festive crowd that turned out to be early in frosty weather and a light drizzle a chance to celebrate early.