“Running Man” Cast Pokes Fun How Yang Se Chan + Yang Se Hyung’s YouTube Channel Was Classified As Children’s Content

Yang Se Chan talked about his new YouTube channel on the latest episode of SBS “Running Man”!

Comedian brothers Yang Se Chan and Yang Se Hyung opened their own YouTube channel about two months ago, and in the December 9 episode of “Running Man”, Yoo Jae Suk said the channel was classified in error as children’s content by YouTube.

Kim Jong Kook laughed, commenting, “They saw them and thought it was a children’s program.”

HaHa added, “The computer automatically categorizes (the channels) by itself, and since (their channel) is classified as a children’s channel, people are not free to leave comments on it.” Yang Se Chan confirmed, “The comments are really blocked. “

Surprised by the story, Lee Kwang Soo asked, “You two were playing pool, but were you classified as children’s content?” Yang Se Chan said, “Only the newspapers V were,” provoked the laughter of the actors.

