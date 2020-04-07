“Running Man” Cast Warmly Wants Jun To Have A Happy Birthday Min And Fast Recovery

Jun So Min got some great love and goodies from his “Running Man” friends!

The actress’s birthday is April 7, and “Running Man” members Kim Jong Kook, Ji Suk Jin and HaHa took to Instagram today to wish her the best. Jun So Min is currently taking a break from filming due to health concerns.

Kim Jong Kook posted a photo of himself with Yang Se Chan, Lee Kwang Soo, and Jun So Min.

She wrote in Korean, “So Min, it’s her birthday ~ hurry up and come back!” She added to the hashtags, #Birthday, #DischargedFromHospital, #Congrats, #KwangSooToo, #GetWellSoon. She wrote in English, “Happy birthday #Somin !! Not awesome! #Hbd #Jeonsomin #Kwangsoo #AsWell.” Lee Kwang Soo is now recovering from an ankle injury.

Ji Suk Jin shared a group photo and wrote, “Happy birthday, So Min, we’re all celebrating. And you have to get back on the plane later ~~ !!”

Ha Ha posted a picture of himself with Jun So Min and Yang Se Chan. She opened the caption by calling Jun So Min her nickname “Jun Sobari” before writing “So Min ~ !! @ jsomin86 Happy birthday ~ !! Let’s hurry so we can go back to betrayal and work together !! Happy birthday ~! Fuck your girlfriend !! ”She jokes in the likes of Jun So Min and Yang Se Chan.

