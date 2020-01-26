“Running Man” Members Uncover Surprising New Year Fortunes on Luck, Love and Celebrity

The cast of “Running Man” started the new year by taking a look at their future!

During the January 26 episode, a fortune teller entered the set and told the members their fortune and compatibility based on their Chinese zodiac signs.

Ji Suk Jin was the first to stand up and the fortune teller surprised everyone by saying, “You will be lucky to have money and fame this year. You will be very lucky in 2020 and 2021 where you will be lucky to make a lot of money. If you lose this timing, this chance returns 10 years later when you are 64 or 65. “

Speaking of HaHa, the fortune teller said, “It will be time for HaHa to shine for about five years from 2020. Your luck is the one heading towards its peak. HaHa must give strength to Yoo Jae Suk. Besides your wishes and skills, it’s a kind of compatibility where you steal the energy of Jae Suk, so you have to help him. “

As for Jun So Min, the fortune teller revealed, “You are the kind of lucky where you will meet your husband which is a match made in heaven. You have the best compatibility with Yang Se Chan. “For Lee Kwang Soo, he said,” Lee Kwang Soo stepped on the tiger’s tail but will not die. It’s going to be fine this year. You are lucky when it comes to finding your wife and finances, so you can meet a good partner. The downside is that your dating skills decrease. “

The fortune teller went to Kim Jong Kook and said, “This is a year where you have to live conservatively when it comes to love and money. The colors that have the best energy for you this year are pink and red. Turning to Yang Se Chan, he said, “If you lend someone or invest money, you won’t get 90% back.” There is no money and no women for you this year. “

Speaking of Song Ji Hyo, the fortune teller said, “You are lucky where you meet a man or gain glory. But you shouldn’t meet a man with a strong temper. “

2020 is the year of the rat, and Yoo Jae Suk was born in the year of the rat 48 years ago. The fortune teller said about the actor: “You like things that are stable. You don’t act unless it is something specific and precise, so you are the opposite of Ji Suk Jin who runs into great things. Pay attention to your health this year. The warm southern direction is good, and the colors pink and red are lucky. “

As for its compatibility with the other members of “Running Man”, the fortune-teller explained: “You don’t get along the most with HaHa, who was born in the year of the sheep. Your intended partner is Lee Kwang Soo, who was born in the year of the cow. You two get on well together. “

